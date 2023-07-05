Home » 24th Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan, Tribute to Military Leadership
24th Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan, Tribute to Military Leadership

24th Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan, Tribute to Military Leadership

Wednesday July 5, 2023, 2:44 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Military leadership paid homage on the 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Colonel Sher Khan.
On the occasion of the 24th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, tributes were paid by the Pakistan Army, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chief. His outstanding leadership ability and unparalleled bravery is a beacon for us to ensure the defense of the motherland at all costs.
Captain Colonel Sher Khan, the hero of the Kargil war, created an eternal history of courage, steadfastness and patriotism for the defense of the motherland with his blood despite the difficult conditions.
Undoubtedly, Captain Colonel Sher Khan’s Martyrdom Day is a manifestation of the sacrifices made by Pakistan forces for the motherland.
These shining stars of Pakistan who laid down their lives for the honor of the country undoubtedly deserve honor and respect.

