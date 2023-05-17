25 Crore sanctioned for widening roads in Tandoor and beautifying the city, GO issued by R&B Department Telangana

To widen roads in Tandoor and beautify the city 25 Approved Rs

Go issued by Telangana R&B Department, successful representation of MLA

Approval of 10 crores from District Collector Waqarabad also from Special Development Scheme Fund

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 16/May

Telangana Govt. to widen and beautify existing main roads in Tandoor town of Waqarabad district 25 Crores of Rs. In this regard, Department of R&B Government of Telangana GO No. 217 has been released.

Note that already issued by National Highway Authority of India 23 crores Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy is busy developing Tandoor with the expense of this work is in the final stages. It may not be unnecessary to mention here that BENGALURU.MUMBAI LINK HIGHWAY NO 167/A It is being passed from Bhotpur district of Mehboobnagar directly to Kotlapur, a town on the border of the neighboring state of Karnataka.

Now issued by the Department of R&B, Government of Telangana 25 crores The remaining works will be completed on both sides of the road from Tandoor Cabs Stand to St. Marks High School with Rs. Work will be done.

According to reports, all the above mentioned construction works will be done under the supervision of R&B Department. And after the completion of these works, the beauty of this important highway and Tandoor Town will increase.

For construction of roads and other works in Tandoor 25 crores Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy has expressed his gratitude to State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and R&B Minister Prashant Reddy for sanctioning Rs.

On the other hand, on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Collector of Waqarabad District, Mr. Narayan Reddy, has approved Rs. Out of me to the tandoor 10 crores Also includes Rs.

Written orders issued by District Collector Waqarabad No 395 It has been stated that the Special Development Funds for Welfare and Development Scheme 2022-2023 Under the representation of the local member of the assembly and under his supervision, various development works will be carried out in the assembly constituency Tandoor.

