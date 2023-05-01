25% of companies in the world expect job cuts from AI

These expectations could result in the disappearance of 26 million jobs, says a new report from the World Economic Forum.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and digitization are accelerating the demand for technology and cybersecurity specialists, but at the same time increase the decline of administrative workwhich over the next five years will cause changes in labor markets at a planetary level, says a report published by the World Economic Forum on Monday.

The document brings together the perspectives of 803 companies that together employ more than 11.3 million workers in 45 economies from all regions of the world. Of them, 75% expect to adopt AI technologies in the next five years for administrative and record-keeping jobs, such as tellers, ticket clerks, data entry, and bookkeeping.

“Since these are currently popular occupationsthese expectations could result in a decrease of 26 million jobs worldwide, “says the report, which indicates that 25% of the companies questioned expect the development of AI to generate job losses.

On the other hand, 50% of the organizations surveyed expect AI to drive job growth, especially for technology-related occupations. At the same time, the paper stresses that AI currently poses less of a threat to job prospects than other macroeconomic factors, such as slower economic growth, supply shortages and inflation.