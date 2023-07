At least 25 people died and 17 more were injured in the accident of a bus that fell into a ravine while traveling through a mountainous area of ​​the Mexican state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, local authorities reported. “The preliminary balance is 25 people dead and 17 seriously injured,” he told the […]

