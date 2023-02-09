[The woman found out that her best friend from the same village who played since she was a child is the vice chairman of the company: she has known each other for 25 years, and she always said that she sells eggs]February 8, Zhengzhou, Henan. Ms. Song posted a video saying that her best friend from the same village who had played with her since she was a child was actually the vice chairman of a certain company. She was shocked when she saw it and asked her. Ms. Song said that the two usually go shopping and eat together, and can meet six times a week, but they never know that she is the vice chairman. When asked what she does at work, her girlfriends always say that she sells eggs.

@白鹿视频: According to reports, recently, Ms. Song posted a video saying that her best friend from the same village she played with since she was a child is actually the vice chairman of a certain company. When she is usually asked what she does at work, her best friend always says that she sells eggs. #25年纪圣话言卖蛋蛋前是公司东东# Tianyancha App shows that Song Xiaoxiao mentioned in the report is related to dozens of companies, most of which are surviving. Song Xiaoxiao works for Dingcheng (Beijing) Trading Co., Ltd., Dingcheng Cheng (Zhengzhou) Trading Co., Ltd. and several branches, discount cattle (Zhengzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd., etc., the business scope includes fresh egg retail or sales of fresh eggs.

