25 years of Pakistan’s nuclear blasts: ‘When all officials were silent on the phone’

Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power in the world 25 years ago today.

It was an ordinary day on Thursday, May 28, 1998, when at 3:15 a.m. in the arid mountains of Chagai in Balochistan province, an official of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission pressed a button and set off five explosions.

Two weeks before this, India had made a nuclear explosion and put Pakistan in a dilemma whether it should also carry out nuclear tests in response or not.

The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took this difficult decision after much discussion and consultation.

Haroon Rasheed of Independent Urdu was posted as a correspondent in Quetta at that time.

The unity of the nation is the real nuclear power of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while issuing a message on this day, said that the unity of the nation is the real nuclear power of Pakistan and the enemies always try to make the forces and the people collide.

He said: ‘This day was an expression of our eternal determination that we are free and will remain free. No one can take away our freedom. Our freedom, independence, national dignity and defense are dear to us.

The Prime Minister further said that he salutes the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who trusted only in the power of Allah Almighty and did not care about the threats of any superpower and not the greed of billions of dollars. He could remove it with determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he ‘pays homage to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the nuclear programme.’

25 years ago, Pakistan became a nuclear power, but the nation had to pay a heavy economic price pic.twitter.com/SIgJlHtxmq — Independent Urdu (@indyurdu) May 27, 2023 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he also pays homage to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who supported Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision of nuclear blasts in 1998 as the leader of the opposition.

I want to tell today’s young generation that the political tension between Benazir Bhutto and the government was at an extreme but for the sake of the motherland, she forgot the political differences and showed unity. This is the real significance and message of this day. When it comes to Pakistan, our political differences, interests and divisions all disappear.’

According to the statement, the Prime Minister saluted all the heroes, scientists, engineers and workers of Pakistan’s nuclear program, including Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and all those who were part of it in any form.

Tribute to Pakistan Army

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Army said that the nation is commemorating the achievement of a credible minimum defense capability as it celebrates the Silver Jubilee of Yom Takbeer today. The statement saluted the country’s scientists and engineers who turned the impossible into reality.

ISPR said in a message that ‘Armed Forces pay great tribute to the brilliant minds who thought and achieved this feat in the face of tough challenges.’