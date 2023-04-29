25,000 migrants are in detention centers in the United States

At least 25,000 migrants are in US detention centers. The figure has been maintained since the beginning of the year according to a report from Syracuse University in New York.

The report explains that until April 22, there were 24,944 people in different immigration jails in the country.

Of these, some 15,124 were registered by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) and 9,820 by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE).

Most of the detainees, 9,974, are in ICE centers in Texas. The highest peak of people in ICE detention centers was reached in March, with 27,723.

This according to the report of the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a group of researchers from Syracuse University.

Migrants in detention centers in the United States

ICE sends fewer people to detention centers than CBP. ICE numbers have been increasing since December 2021.

This year around 4,600 migrants were arrested

The text indicates that 14,154 of the 24,944 or 56.7% of those detained by ICE have no criminal record. This is according to the data updated to April 23.

Many more only have minor offenses, including moving violations.

The TRAC report also mentions that under ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs, which maintain electronic surveillance of immigrants outside of prison, there were 253,146 people.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!