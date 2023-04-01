From August 7 to this date, 252 members of the Army and the Police have been assassinated in acts of service, while in development of operations by the authorities 15 members of the ELN have been discharged, while another 60 were captured. .

“It is no secret to anyone that the ELN is a binational guerrilla, since in the neighboring country of Venezuela it commits crimes with several of its fronts and also many of its leaders hide in this nation in an effort to evade the action of the Colombian authorities. ”, said sources who requested anonymity.

They affirm that the ‘Eastern War Front’ has achieved a greater level of territorial control in the Venezuelan state of Apure, while extending its tentacles to the states of Bolívar and Amazonas with the ‘Rafael Blanco Flórez’ front because it is a region of high strategic value due to the reserves of gold, coltan, diamonds, iron and copper.

In addition, on the Colombian side, the ELN was located in at least ten of the municipalities that produce the most cocaine hydrochloride, while controlling sectors of the so-called illegal mining. It also requires “contributions” from ranchers and farmers.

This subversive group unleashed a terrorist escalation against the Military Forces with attacks on patrols with snipers, with minefields and with harassment of military bases with long weapons and the so-called “tatucos”, also known as “spell mortars”.

The first terrorist action against the Army took place on August 14, when it kidnapped professional soldiers Gustavo Anacona Acosta and Sherman Santana González, while they were resting in civilian clothes in the urban perimeter of Tame, in Arauca.

And twelve days later, the ELN activated an explosive charge against a military patrol, wounding seven soldiers on the road that connects the municipality of El Zulia with the Ye de Astilleros, in Norte de Santander.

But, in addition, a police patrol was surprised by elements of the Farc dissidents, who murdered eight policemen by activating an explosive charge in the township of San Luis, in Huila.

In the attacks with snipers, several uniformed officers have died when carrying out operations to control the area and protect the civilian population. Others have lost their lives as a result of the activation of explosive devices.

On the other hand, on December 6 the National Army was the target of an attack by the Farc dissidents, in the Muchique village, in Buenos Aires, Cauca, six soldiers lost their lives and seven others were wounded. The fatalities were identified as Jean Gilberto Rodríguez Obando, Jerson Rafael Mamián Mojomboy, Jhonathan Ernesto Ordóñez Pestaña, Luis Armando Vélez Moreno, Esléider Alexánder Portocarrero and Yonny Saac Ruiz.

Since August of last year, the ELN has kidnapped 12 soldiers, including several non-commissioned officers, in different regions of the country.

The numbers

Official information shows that in 2022, 130 members of the Military Forces and the Police lost their lives in acts of service.

The statistical tables record that in the month of August 2 uniformed officers died; in September, 13; in October, 7; in November, 2, and in December, 6, for a total of 30. And so far this year, 5 members of the Police and 17 members of the Army have lost their lives.

Among the victims of the Army are the seven soldiers and two noncommissioned officers in an attack with long arms and explosives when they carried out security operations in the Caño Limón-Coveñas oil pipeline in the village of Villanueva, in the town of Guamalito, in the municipality of El Carmen, North of Santander.

The criminal action was carried out by the ELN’s ‘Camilo Torres’ front, said the commander of the Military Forces, General Hélder Fernán Giraldo Bonilla.

It was also confirmed that last year 720 uniformed men were injured in acts of service and this year 48.

Statistical tables indicate that 526 terrorist acts occurred in 2022 and from January 1 of this year to date, 67 criminal actions have been recorded. In 2023 there have been nine attacks against the pipeline network, all carried out by the ELN.

against the eln

The Military Forces are also carrying out offensive operations against the ELN guerrilla, managing to kill 15 of its members, while they managed to capture another 60 who remained at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the same procedures, more than 140 short and long-range firearms, 8,011 ammunition of different calibers and 206 explosive devices have been seized.

In the same way, the forces of order have seized significant quantities of cocaine hydrochloride, marijuana, coca base, coca leaf, liquid and solid chemical precursors from this illegal armed group; They have dismantled 11 laboratories for the alkaloid process and 127 seedbeds.

On January 30, the Colombian Navy delivered one of the most important blows against an ELN structure in the rural area of ​​the Buenaventura District, killing nine insurgents and rescuing one minor. The irregulars killed were seven men and two women.

In the same events, Marine Jéfferson José Cáceres was assassinated.

The commander of the Navy, Admiral Francisco Cubides Granados, said that there was an encounter combat, in which the nine presumed members of the ELN who wore clothing exclusively used by the Military Forces and carried long-range weapons were killed.

In the development of the military operations, the forces of order have also dismantled the ELN’s illegal “refineries”, in which they process crude oil stolen from the pipelines.

Cgrowth and expansion

The ELN guerrillas, according to the state security agencies, took advantage of the signing of the Peace Agreement and seized some 30 municipalities that were abandoned by the Farc.

According to information from the intelligence services, today the ELN is present in more than 120 municipalities and could not reach others due to the presence of the so-called ‘Clan del Golfo’, the dissidents of the Farc and the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’.

However, it occupied space left by the former Farc in Antioquia, Chocó, Nariño, Cauca and even appeared in the department of Guaviare.

It maintains its historical presence strengthened in the south of Bolívar, in Cauca, Arauca and Norte de Santander.

Regarding its activities to increase its income with drug trafficking, it is present in Chocó, Nariño, Cauca, the Catatumbo region and in Antioquia.

Intelligence agents revealed to THE NEW CENTURY that the ELN guerrillas commit crimes with small or low-visibility groups, but carry out intimidating activities to maintain their validity against other illegal armed groups.

Fight it

Security and defense experts and soldiers from the active reserve affirm that the ELN guerrilla seeks to reach the so-called bilateral ceasefire strengthened and for this reason, since the beginning of the current government, it has been unleashing attacks against the Military Forces, the National Police and against the economic infrastructure of the country.

The former commander of the FAC, General of the active reserve Héctor Fabio Velasco, said that what is happening in Colombia is that the so-called bilateral ceasefire is not being fulfilled by the illegal groups, but by the Armed Forces.

He added that “the ELN has always carried out these processes, as they say colloquially, to reach the table of conversations stomping and for that they resort to what they know how to do best, which is terrorism.”

He affirmed that “if the president makes the decision and the terrorist group is responded to militarily as it should be, the situation is different. It is their custom and they are going to tease the government, because surely they are given the gall to continue talking with them”.