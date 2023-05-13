256 projects with 237.5 billion investments placed in Guangdong

Themed “Regional Interaction, Win-win Cooperation”, the 2023 Conference for Economic and Trade Cooperation Between the Pearl River Delta and the Eastern-Western and Northern Regions of Guangdong Province kicked off in Guangzhou on May 11.During the Conference, 256 projects with a total investment of 237.5 billion yuan were placed.

Attracting domestic and foreign investment: 256 projects placed

With the continuous efforts of various policies and measures to promote regional coordinated development, the eastern, western, and northern regions of Guangdong have met new opportunities, becoming new fertile areas for enterprises to invest and expand markets. Yangcheng Evening News learned that a total of 256 projects with a total investment of 237.5 billion yuan were placed in this conference, among which 30 selected major projects were signed on site.

“Through this conference, we have gained a deeper understanding of industrial policies and planning in the eastern, western, and northern regions of Guangdong, and have more confidence in investing in and serving industries in the region.” Wang Xinxin, Deputy General Manager of TüV Rheinland China, told Yangcheng Evening News that TüV Rheinland has two companies in Guangdong now, established respectively in Guangzhou in 1994 and Shenzhen in 1995.

“We have an investment plan for five years in Guangdong. Next, we will focus on providing testing and certification in areas such as new energy vehicles, intelligent connected vehicles, smart home appliances, energy storage equipment, and high-end healthcare. For the eastern, western, and northern regions of Guangdong, we will focus on new energy and chemical projects, providing enterprises with services including industrial transformation and upgrading, intelligent transformation, enterprise training, and professional testing and certification.” Wang Xinxin added.

International enterprises invest in the eastern, western, and northern regions of Guangdong

The industrial foundation and resource advantages in the eastern, western, and northern regions of Guangdong are attracting many enterprises to invest. For example, Kraft Heinz’s factory is located in Zhongshan Torch (Yangxi) Industrial Park in Yangxi County, Yangjiang City. The total investment of the project is approximately 700 million yuan, making it one of the largest single investment projects of Kraft Heinz globally.

“Yangjiang City has a superior geographical location, close to the core area of the Pearl River Delta with convenient transportation. It has various advantages in investment policies and natural resources like energy and land resources.” Lu Yifan, Vice President of Kraft Heinz Asia, said that they planned to invest approximately 55 million yuan in their factory in Yangjiang in 2023 to expand its production line for more new products.

Cheng Chunlong, Chief Operating Officer of ALBA Group in Asia, stated that the renewable fuel project in Guangdong is the first project for the ALBA in China. This project has an important demonstration effect on the promotion of solid alternative fuel technology in multiple projects in Guangdong.

“The ecological construction led by the policy of Green and Beautiful Guangdong, as well as the green transformation and development of Guangdong Province, are in line with ALBA’s development strategy in China. We will accelerate the implementation of the waste-free city construction agreement signed with Shenzhen.” Cheng Chunlong added that this conference also provided broader opportunities for them to expand their business in Zhanjiang, Yangjiang and other places, and also to participate in projects including utilizing solid waste resources, constructing circular economy industrial parks and zero-waste cities.

Text丨Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Sun Qiman Dong Pengcheng Hang Ying

Translation丨Bai Xinyi

