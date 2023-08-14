26-year-old Raju died in Karachi zoo

Bin Manas died of cardiac arrest, file photo

Monday August 14, 2023, 5:14 PM

A 26-year-old male monkey died in Karachi zoo.

Karachi Zoo Director Iqbal Nawaz says that the doctors have been called to find out the reasons for the death of Bin Manas Raju. He said that two female Bin Manas are also present in the zoo.

Dr. MH Peerzada, Consultant of Karachi Zoo, prepared the preliminary inspection report.

Dr. MH Pirzada Bin Manas died of a heart attack while his lungs and kidneys are fine.

He said that Bin Manas died due to cardiac arrest, further details of the death will be revealed after the post-mortem.

It should be remembered that earlier two lions, one elephant and one deer cubs and birds have died in Karachi zoo in one and a half years.

