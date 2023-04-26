2,616 families from Neiva benefited from housing projects

FONVIHUILA, announced the projects that it leads in the structuring of the Development Plan, the evaluation carried out conceived the need for Neivanos and Huilenses to improve their homes with the aim of obtaining a better quality of life, with a special chapter for Neiva . Not forgetting important projects for new housing, as well as support for mothers who are heads of household and those affected by the winter wave that has hit the department.

“On the housing issue, they designated us 35 billion pesos from royalties, with them we made an articulation with the Municipality of Neiva, with the development plan for new housing and home improvement projects and we allocated 17 billion pesos to it. of pesos. And we also designated another silver that is approximately 226 million of our own resources for the issue of rehabilitation of homes that were damaged by the winter wave, ”said the official before the departmental duma.

In Neiva, 1,280 home improvements are made, supporting 59 families affected by the winter wave, who already have their improvements executed, 571 locative improvements are made in the urban area, 286 in the rural area, and the homes of 91 are improved. community mothers, also highlighting the improvement of housing modules of 273 families in the rural sector of the municipality.

“We are intervening improvements in San Luis, in Vega Larga, in the entire sector where the institutional presence hardly reaches, where contractors have to go for three, four and five hours to leave an improvement for a person, in Neiva we have more remote areas than in any other municipality in the department of Huila, however it is being done,” said the official.

There will be three large projects that will benefit 1,336 people from various sectors of Neiva, including Bosques de San Luis, Bosques de la Rebeca, and the community housing projects and the Fronteras del Milenio II and III Association, which will have 740, 196, and 400 beneficiaries, respectively.

“Regarding the Bosques de San Luis project, the project has secured all the resources for the completion of the 140 housing units in towers A, B and C. Works are expected to begin in mid-July, hoping to build the towers simultaneously.