27 Arrests Made in Connection with Fraudulent Payments under CARES Act

27 Arrested in Puerto Rico and US for Fraudulent Payments Under CARES Act

Some 27 arrest warrants were executed this morning against individuals who allegedly obtained fraudulent payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the federal prosecutor’s office. The detainees are accused of illegally obtaining funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) loans.

Of the 27 warrants, authorities successfully apprehended 22 people residing on the island, including the alleged mastermind behind the fraudulent scheme. The remaining five individuals, located in the United States, could face arrest this week.

Following the arrests, the 22 detainees were transported to the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum in Hato Rey, where a federal magistrate is presiding over the proceedings. They were read the accusations against them and will be required to pay the imposed fines. Failure to do so may result in imprisonment.

The United States Secret Service led the investigation with support from the Office of Inspector General of the Small Business Administration, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and the Criminal Investigative Service of the Internal Revenue Service. The Department of the Treasury, the Puerto Rico Special Investigations Bureau, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, and the Guaynabo Municipal Police also collaborated in the operation.

This round of arrests marks the third wave targeting individuals involved in fraudulent schemes related to the CARES Act. Since April, both local and federal agencies have been detaining suspects involved in these criminal activities. U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow previously revealed that approximately 150 people were being investigated for their alleged participation in and benefit from illegally obtained funds.

The execution of these arrest warrants signifies the continued commitment of law enforcement agencies to identify and hold accountable those who exploit government assistance programs during these challenging times.