27 bodies recovered after fire in Peru mine

Police brigades recovered the bodies of the 27 workers who died over the weekend in a fire at a gold mine in southern Peru, the mayor of the area of ​​the tragedy reported Monday.

The rescue tasks lasted until early this morning in the La Esperanza 1 tunnel, in the town of Yanaquihua, in the department of Arequipa.

“The 27 bodies of the workers were rescued,” Yanaquihua mayor James Casquino told RPP radio. The remains had to be transported in coffins along a road that leads to the city of Arequipa.

Rescuers initially extracted 12 corpses, but the tasks were temporarily interrupted due to the accumulation of toxic gases, the authority explained.

The miners died of suffocation or burns after the fire caused by a short circuit followed apparently by an explosion.

The fire broke out on Saturday, but only yesterday the Police were able to verify the number of victims that left the worst mining tragedy in decades in Peru, the largest gold producer in Latin America.

The mine affected by the flames is legally operated by Minera Yanaquihua, a medium-sized company that has been operating for 23 years and extracts some 15,000 ounces of gold per year, according to its website.

The company specified in a statement that 175 workers were unharmed in the accident.

Mining is one of the engines of the Peruvian economy, with an 8.3% participation in GDP.

Peru is the second largest producer of silver, copper and zinc worldwide, and the largest producer of gold, zinc, tin, lead and molybdenum in Latin America, according to official data.

Last year, 39 people died in incidents associated with mining, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.