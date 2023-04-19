27 deaths per 1000 births: the infant mortality rate in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS

The figure is announced by the Togolese Society of Pediatrics (SOTOPED) on the sidelines of its biennial congress which takes place from April 18 to 20, 2023 Lomé.

In Togo, there are 27 deaths per 1000 births. A rate which, according to the president of the Togolese Society of Pediatrics, Professor Nadiadjoa Kokou Douti, is “very high” and far from the ideal set by the SDGs for 2030 which is around 12 deaths per 1000 births.

Indeed, underlines the doctor, programs have been put in place to be able to support the mother and the medical staff to react very early when the child is in asphyxiation, that is to say when the child is born and he do not scream. However, he continues, there are still challenges to be met such as, among others, the proximity of health centers, the lack of awareness and the lack of qualified personnel in certain localities.

The theme chosen for this 6th congress is: “Neonatal mortality where are we? “. The meeting brings together nearly 300 participants from more than 10 African and European countries. Workshops on neonatal resuscitation, conferences, oral and poster communications will be on the menu of this congress. It’s about putting ideas together, listening to each other, sharing research and best practices and ultimately drawing conclusions to improve child health.

Atha Assan