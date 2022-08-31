Accident in viale della Repubblica. The boy was on his way to work. Stabilized by doctors on site

VILLORBA. Serious accident this morning in Viale della Repubblica in Villorba. At 6:30 in the morning a car traveling along the road hit a 25-year-old cyclist who was pedaling and perhaps crossing the street.

It is a 27-year-old boy of Ghanaian origin who was going to work.

The call for help was immediate. When the 118 doctors arrived at the scene of the accident, the young man’s conditions – BA, from 1995 – immediately appeared serious.

Stabilized on the spot, he was transported to the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso where he is now hospitalized in serious condition.

Traffic police officers intervened on the spot to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident.