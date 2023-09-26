28 billion takeover of Splunk

Helping companies invest in cybersecurity moving from the “basic” logic of detecting and responding to cyber attacks to the more sophisticated and effective logic of predicting and preventing hacker offensives. This is the strategy he pushed Cisco to find the definitive agreement with Splunk for the acquisition of the company specializing in cybersecurity.

The agreement reached by the two companies for the takeover provides for Cisco to pay in cash $157 for each share of Splunkfor an equity value of 28 billion dollars. The agreement provides that – once the acquisition is completed – Splunk President and CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to President and CEO Chuck Robbins.

More space for artificial intelligence

The acquisition is motivated by Splunk’s expertise in supporting companies on the path to increasing their digital resilience, with the aim of give a boost to Cisco’s strategy for connection securityalso using mutual specializations in the field ofartificial intelligence in support of IT security.

Towards the next generation of cybersecurity

“We are excited about Cisco and Splunk joining forces,” he says Chuck Robbins – Our combined expertise will drive the next generation of AI-enabled security and observability. By moving from threat detection and response to prediction and prevention, we will help make organizations of all sizes more secure and resilient.“.

“Combining with Cisco represents the next phase of Splunk’s growth journey, accelerating our mission to help organizations around the world become more resilient, while delivering immediate and compelling value to our shareholders,” he comments. Gary Steele – Together, we will form a global leader in security and observability that harnesses the power of data and AI to deliver great customer outcomes and transform the industry. With Cisco we share a passion for innovation and excellence in customer service: We expect our community of Splunk employees will benefit from even greater opportunities.”

Spotlight on cloud security

The great changes underway with the advent of computer security contribute to making the challenge of IT security progressively more complex.Generative AI and with the expansion of the surfaces to be defended with the diffusion of the environments cloud. “The combination of these two consolidated companies with complementary skills in artificial intelligence, security and observability – explains Cisco in a note – will unlock the true value of data”. By integrating Splunk solutions into the Cisco service portfolio it will be possible to provide increasingly accurate analyzes that will be applied from devices to the cloud, up to hybrid and multicloud environments.

Investments and shared values

Furthermore, thanks to the integration of Splunk into Cisco, it will be possible plan more investments in new solutions, accelerating the innovation path on a global scale.

The operation will also score the union between two companies “driven by purpose and with similar values, strong cultures and incredibly talented teams – continues the note – with a shared passion for innovation and inclusion, a privileged place for software talent”.

The details of the operation

The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on cash flow and gross margin in the first fiscal year following closing, helping to accelerate Cisco’s revenue growth and gross margin expansion, the statement said. The transaction also is not expected to impact Cisco’s previously announced stock repurchase program or dividend program.

The acquisition was approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both Cisco and Splunk, and the closing should arrive by the end of the third quarter of the 2024 calendar year, once the approval of the authorities involved and the assembly has been obtained of Splunk shareholders.

