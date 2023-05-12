28 uniformed officers held in El Patía are released

After efforts by the Ombudsman’s Office, which met with the community of the rural area of ​​Patía, southern Cauca, the release of 28 uniformed officers was achieved who were being held by civilians.

The events occurred in the corregimiento of Santa Cruz, where members of the Army and the Police had been held for several hours when they carried out an operation to destroy a laboratory for the production of cocaine.

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, said that “a team of officials from our Cauca Regional traveled to the township of Santa Cruz, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Patía, in where 26 soldiers and two policemen were being heldin order to advance a mediation work, which fortunately was very positive and the members of the public force have already returned to their tasks.

The 28 uniformed men belong to a special brigade against drug trafficking of the National Army and to the Anti-Narcotics Police; They reported having been surrounded by the community when they were carrying out operations in the mountainous area of ​​the township of Santa Cruz.

Good deal

Following the humanitarian mission headed by the Ombudsman’s Office, together with the Ombudsman’s Office and the Municipal Mayor’s Office of El Patía, the members of the public force indicated that they were in good health, that they received good treatment and a willingness to dialogue on the part of the communities of the region.

The Ombudsman indicated that from his office “We reiterate the importance of dialogue as the fundamental tool to overcome any situationachieve the tranquility of the communities and the fulfillment of the work of the public force”.

Comments