282 deaths in the first half of 2023 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Ministry of Security and Civil Protection presented this Thursday, July 27, the security report for the first half of the year 2023.

There are a total of 3282 cases of accidents against 3818 at the same time last year. In relation to deaths, 282 were recorded compared to 347 in 2022.

The main causes of these accidents are in particular lack of control, speeding, failure to respect traffic lights, refusal of priorities, faulty overtaking, parking without signs.

According to the ministry, two-wheeled vehicles are more involved in these traffic accidents. “It is a question of working on two-wheeled vehicles. Today more and more, the arrogance of the drivers of two-wheeled vehicles is increasing the number of deaths on our roads”, affirmed Yaovi Okpaoul, general manager of the police. And to add “we have already raised the question of wearing a helmet for those who are towed on the machines. These two run the same risk and we must work on this for the safety of our compatriots”.

The director general of the police also announced the continuation of the A permit project for all road users, especially those of two-wheeled vehicles.

The Minister of Security and Social Protection, Yark Damehame, for his part, invited the entire population to be more vigilant to avoid these cases of accidents.

“Users must make further efforts so that at the next meeting, we have fewer deaths on our roads”, he wished.

Rachel Doubidji

