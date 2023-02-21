ENVIRONMENT AND ANIMAL PROTECTION – The ass. Balboni: “An incessant activity with particular attention to the most fragile animals”





A report of intense activity that comes from the association ‘A Coda Alta’ odv regarding the management of the municipal cattery of Ferrara, which the voluntary organization manages in agreement with the Municipality from 1 June 2013 with renewal in 2019.

From January to December 2022, 284 cats (including 115 puppies) entered the spaces in via Gramicia, 208 of which were adopted (97 adults and 111 puppies). Among the 284 cats entered, 23 are cats that have been recovered injured and subjected to various operations at specialized clinics and adequate care. Many of these were very old with serious pathologies or permanent disabilities.

To underline the particular attention for the most fragile cats, on which the cattery carries out a particular incentive and awareness activity thanks to the Project ‘Adopt a special friend’: among the adoptions of adult cats there are in fact many that have involved elderly cats with particular pathologies or disabilities.

“I am satisfied with the work done – underlines the Councilor for the Environment and Animal Protection Alexander Balboni – which is the result of the much effort put on the field in this last year with the help of the staff of the A coda alta association, whom I also thank for the particular attention to the most fragile animals. The call for adoptions remains open, aimed at those who, with a sense of responsibility and conscience, wish to share their life with a new friend”.

In the period from 1 January to 31 December 2022, the Association carried out adoptions of puppies or adult cats that could not find a place inside the structure due to lack of space.

During the period, 269 vaccinations and 130 sterilizations were performed.

Starting from 2016, at the disposal of the Emilia Romagna Region, all the cats that passed through the structure were identified with a microchip and 227 cats were identified in the reference period.

They were also housed inside the Gattile 77 cats from cat colonies, because they suffer from various pathologies and have undergone specialist visits and interventions also in external veterinary clinics. Some of these cats, puppies or domestic adults with serious disabilities have been given up for adoption after taking them away from life on the street, having been judged by the veterinarian of the facility as “not re-enterable in the colony”.









