29 geoparks jointly hold activities to commemorate World Earth Day- Selected by City and State- Hunan Online

“Cherish the Earth, Man and Nature Live in Harmony”

29 geoparks jointly hold activities to commemorate Earth Day

Huasheng Online, April 21st (all-media reporter Tian Yucai, correspondent Deng Daoli and Zhang Ximeng) Today, Zhangjiajie World Geopark Museum Square is composed of 29 geoparks including Zhangjiajie in Hunan, Danxia Mountain in Guangdong, Yandang Mountain in Zhejiang, and Shaw University of China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) The museum jointly launched the 54th World Earth Day “Friendly Sister Park Mutual Exhibition and Interaction” activity and the 4th Asia-Pacific Geopark Week promotional activity.

The theme of this event is “Cherish the Earth, Harmonious Coexistence between Man and Nature”. The main venue is located in the Lecture Hall of the Shaw Museum of China University of Geosciences (Wuhan), and the Zhangjiajie World Geopark Museum Square is the sub-venue. The purpose of the event is to do a good job in the science popularization activities of World Earth Day in 2023, strengthen the publicity linkage and science popularization interaction of sister parks, showcase the protection and development achievements of the world geoparks, help geoparks enhance the influence of science popularization through various channels, promote the dissemination of earth science knowledge, and attract The public cares about the home of the earth and promotes the sustainable development of natural reserves such as geoparks.

The event will last until April 28. At the branch venue in Zhangjiajie, the special exhibition of landscape photography works of China Global Geopark is very popular. Many tourists braved the drizzle to carefully watch the exquisite landscape pictures of geoparks. “Zhangjiajie is so beautiful, it deserves to be shared by the whole society, and it needs to be protected by all mankind!” said a tourist from Chengde, Hebei.