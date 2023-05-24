2,915 grams of gold worth 1 crore 81 lakh rupees was seized from the possession of a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad airport.

From the possession of a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA#(Shamsabad Airport) Due to the vigilance of the officials of the Customs Department, the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees smuggled or smuggled from foreign countries in large quantities within a week is still going on.

May 18 In the morning of , officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department seized a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai. 1,761Gram pure gold was seized. According to the customs officials, the total value of this seized gold One crore 10 lakh 6 thousand 250 rupees Later on the Passenger Customs Act 1962 He was arrested with the seized gold under s.

Total May 23 On the morning of 2017, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, seized gold in the form of a paste hidden in shoes from the possession of three passengers coming from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). 1,818.98 Gram Thajas total value One crore 13 lakh 13 thousand 558 (1,13,13,558) was Rs. Four passengers were arrested in both these cases.

According to the information of Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport today after receiving a specific information. May 24 the morning of 3 o’clock Emirates flight no EK-524 A passenger from Dubai was stopped and his luggage was searched by the 2,915 Grams of gold were recovered. The gold, which was brought in the form of emergency light batteries, was confiscated.

The value of this confiscated gold according to customs officials One crore 81 lakh 60 thousand 450 rupees .Indian Customs Act to this passenger 1962 He has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Such May 18 Within a week from till today, officials of the Customs Department at the Hyderabad Airport said Four crore, 4 lakh 80 thousand 258 rupees Valuable gold has been confiscated.

