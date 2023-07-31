2nd Great Country Craftsman Innovation Exchange Conference and Forum to be Held in Beijing

Guangming Net News (Reporter Li Zhengwei) – The 2nd Great Country Craftsman Innovation Exchange Conference and Great Country Craftsman Forum will be held in Beijing from July 28 to 30, with the aim of further promoting the “Great Country Craftsman” brand. Co-sponsored by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, the conference will be hosted by the Labor and Economic Work Department of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions. The event will focus on the theme of “building dreams with ingenuity and serving the country with skills” and will highlight the spirit of model worker, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit.

Participating in the event will be representatives from various fields including the National Model Worker and Craftsman Talent Innovation Studio, the National Employee Excellent Technological Innovation Achievement, the National Science and Technology Progress Award, and leaders of innovation studios in Beijing. The conference will feature exhibitions and forum activities, providing a platform for craftsmen and workers from different regions to showcase their innovative achievements in various fields. Over 1,200 innovative achievements of craftsmen and more than 500 model workers and craftsmen will be exhibited.

The exhibition areas will not only showcase the achievements of craftsmen but will also exhibit notable innovations in fields such as aerospace, electric power, rail transit, marine equipment, transportation and communication, energy and chemical engineering, and manufacturing. There will be live demonstrations by 12 craftsmen from great countries explaining their achievements.

The forum activities will include events such as the “Exchange Forum for Top Scientists, Outstanding Engineers, and Craftsmen from Great Countries”, the “Women Craftsman Forum”, and sub-forums focusing on specific regions. These forums will be an opportunity for academicians, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of craftsmen to exchange ideas and discuss their experiences.

As part of the conference, the 3rd Beijing Great Craftsman Commendation Activity will take place. The event aims to recognize and honor outstanding craftsmen from Beijing, with 28 craftsmen from different occupations being selected for commendation.

In addition to the exhibitions and forums, the conference will also feature a “craftsman roadshow” where 15 craftsmen will present their innovative achievements for on-site explanations. Expert judges, including 5 craftsmen from major countries, will score the presentations and select winners for awards such as the “artisan roadshow” excellent display award, wonderful display award, and best display award.

The conference has opened a reservation channel for the audience and will also conduct online interactive activities through various platforms such as “Skills Power-National Industrial Workers Learning Community”, the second season of “Chinese Worker Blue Sofa”, and online interactive voting activities to create an online artisan event.

The 2nd Great Country Craftsman Innovation Exchange Conference and Great Country Craftsman Forum in Beijing aims to showcase the ingenuity and craftsmanship of Chinese workers and craftsmen, further emphasizing the importance of their contributions in building a great nation.

