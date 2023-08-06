2nd quarter Samsung and Hyundai Motors performance… floor theory weight[어게인 K-상장사①]

▲ 12MF PER band for each emerging country (Mirae Asset Securities)

In the second quarter of this year, the operating profit of listed companies increased by about 45%. Automobiles and secondary batteries are leading the performance. Hyundai Motor Company ranked first in operating profit (operating profit margin of 10.0%) for two consecutive quarters, surpassing Samsung Electronics among domestic listed companies, and weight is being placed on the possibility of winning in the third quarter. The financial investment industry predicted that in the third quarter, there would be an improvement in overall markets such as semiconductors, steel, shipbuilding, IT hardware, trading companies, and capital goods, which seem to have bottomed out in the second quarter, as well as automobiles and secondary batteries.

On the 6th, as a result of analyzing 303 companies (225 consolidated companies and 78 separate companies) that announced their second quarter results by the 4th, commissioned by FnGuide, the magazine recorded an operating profit of 30.5014 trillion won. It increased by 44.76% (hereinafter compared to the second quarter of last year) from 24.7196 trillion won in the second quarter of last year. This is a 7.94% increase from the stock market estimate of 28.257 trillion won. However, net profit fell 46.06% to 22.9095 trillion won, and sales decreased 15.87% to 480.7 trillion won.

The results differed sharply. There were 53 listed companies that posted operating revenues that exceeded expectations by 10% or more. Conversely, there were 56 companies with “earnings shock” that came out more than 10% lower.

Hyundai Motor Company recorded an operating profit of 4,237.9 billion won in the second quarter of this year, again breaking the record for the highest quarterly performance. Hyundai Motor Company has been writing a new record of the highest operating profit for three consecutive quarters since the fourth quarter of last year. The operating margin also rose to double digits (10.0%) for the first time in 10 years. Kia also posted an operating profit of 2.403 trillion won. If this continues, Hyundai Motor and Kia are expected to rank first and second in quarterly operating profit.

The secondary battery also stood out.

Samsung SDI recorded sales of 5.84 trillion won and operating profit of 450.2 billion won, the highest ever in the second quarter. Sales increased by 23.2% and operating profit by 4.9%. The operating profit of LG Energy Solutions was 460.6 billion won, more than doubling from 195.6 billion won in the second quarter of last year. POSCO International recorded KRW 357.2 billion, up 79.8%.

Ecopro Group also received good grades. Provisional operating profits of Ecopro BM and Ecopro HN reached KRW 114.7 billion and KRW 11.2 billion, up 11.5% and 37.6%, respectively. The holding company, Ecopro, increased by 0.2% to KRW 170.3 billion.

POSCO Holdings recorded sales of 20.121 trillion won and operating profit of 1.326 trillion won on a consolidated basis in the second quarter of this year. In particular, sales (KRW 1.193 trillion) of Posco Future M, a subsidiary of battery materials, increased by 48.5% from last year, breaking the record for the second consecutive quarter.

Semiconductor companies are also looking to escape the bottom. Samsung Electronics recorded 60.55 trillion won in sales and 668.5 billion won in operating profit in the second quarter. Compared to the previous year, they decreased by 22.3% and 95.3%, respectively. The deficit in the semiconductor division, which posted an operating loss (-4.58 trillion won) for the first time in 14 years in the first quarter, decreased by 220 billion won in the first quarter. This is because DRAM shipments increased more than expected in response to strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI), centering on DDR5 and HBM in memory semiconductors.

SK Hynix, which posted an operating loss of 3.4023 trillion won in the first quarter, also reduced its deficit (-2.8821 trillion won).

The airline industry is also hitting the bottom. Korean Air posted an operating profit of 468 billion won (-36%).

Naver and Kakao, the two largest Internet companies in Korea, showed conflicting results in the second quarter following the first quarter. Naver recorded an operating profit of 372.7 billion won, the highest in the quarter. It increased by 10.9% from last year. On the other hand, Kakao’s atmosphere was different. Kakao’s second quarter sales were 2.425 trillion won, up 12% from last year, but operating profit fell 34% to 113.5 billion won.

LG Chem (KRW 615.6 billion, -29.9%), SK Innovation (KRW 106.8 billion, turning to a loss) and S-Oil (KRW 36.4 billion, -97.9%), HD Hyundai Oilbank (KRW 36.1 billion, -97%), etc. Petrochemical companies achieved sluggish performance at the level of ‘earnings shock’ (performance shock) in the second quarter. This is attributable to falling international oil prices and weak refining margins.

Shipbuilding industries such as HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (71.2 billion won), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (68.5 billion won), and Samsung Heavy Industries (58.9 billion won) also turned to black.

The defense industry received mixed reports by company. The second quarter performance of Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Systems increased by 113.9% and 57.9%, respectively, compared to last year, but Hanwha Aerospace and LIG Nex1 decreased by 4.7% and 14.7%.

