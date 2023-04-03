news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 APR – Roma restart after the break and the defeat in the derby. The Giallorossi beat Sampdoria 3-0 thanks to goals in the second half from Wijnaldum (12′ with a header), Dybala from a penalty (43′) and El Shaarawy (a great right foot in added time) and conquered three fundamental points for the race to the Champions League: Mourinho’s team catches Inter at 50 points.



Still in the penultimate place the Ligurians who played in ten in the second half due to the expulsion of Murillo (two yellow cards).



(ANSA).

