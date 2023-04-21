3-1. Dorlan Pabón hat-trick puts Atlético Nacional in the lead and shuts down Melgar

The Peruvians, meanwhile, discounted with a goal from attacker Luis Iberico in a corner kick at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium, where the Colombians had to play as locals and behind closed doors due to the riots on Sunday in a grandstand of the Atanasio Girardot stadium that they left 89 injured and forced them to leave Medellín.

Los Verdolagas, led by Paulo Autuori, are first in their area with six points, followed by Olimpia with four, Melgar with one and Patronato with no points.

Melgar tried to take the lead in a very good start to the game but the one who managed to shake off and score the goal was Atlético Nacional at minute 27 in an outstanding play by midfielder Yerson Candelo who took a creeping cross for Pabón who, without hesitating, he sent the ball into the back of the net.

National increased the advantage 10 minutes later after the scorer of the night celebrated for the second time by taking advantage of a penalty whistled by the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio by a hand in the area of ​​the Argentine Horacio Orzán.

In the second half, the Peruvians went out to look for the discount and they got it in minute 56 from a corner kick taken by Alexis Arias, that Argentine Cristian Bordacahar headed and sent to the back of the net at the far post Iberico.

Soso’s team wanted to take advantage of the discount momentum, but found that Pabon, 35 years old, celebrated again by taking advantage of a great individual play by right-back Andrés Román at minute 59.

Domino tried to discount but failed to overcome Castillo’s resistance, one of the party figureswhile the Colombians also had chances to extend the advantage, one of them with a free kick taken by Candelo that crashed into the crossbar.

On May 2, for the third day, Atlético Nacional will receive Olympia, while two days later Melgar will risk his life in Group H when he visits the Board of Trustees. EFE