An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was registered at 1:37 off the coast of the Marche region. According to the data ofNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter 9 kilometers deep and an epicenter in the sea 28 kilometers northeast of Fano and 33 kilometers east of Pesaro. No damage to people or things has been reported.

Also at sea and always in the Pesaro area was the earthquake of 9 November which had reached a magnitude of 5.7

