3/13【Hot Search in the United States】Xi Jinping’s re-election ended the reform and opening up; why did Xi Jinping stay in Yi Gang?Netizens use Yuan Shikai to satirize Xi Jinping; 380,000 people in Shanghai are waiting to go abroad; pretending to be Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai to enter the campus; judging the absurd prosperity from the numbers; making a dojo for the victory of China and Russia-Voice of America Chinese Website