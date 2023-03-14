15
- 3/13【Hot Search in the United States】Xi Jinping’s re-election ended the reform and opening up; why did Xi Jinping stay in Yi Gang?Netizens use Yuan Shikai to satirize Xi Jinping; 380,000 people in Shanghai are waiting to go abroad; pretending to be Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai to enter the campus; judging the absurd prosperity from the numbers; doing a dojo for the victory of China and Russia Voice of America Chinese Website
- Let’s talk about current affairs: How can Li Qiang be prime minister if he is promoted exceptionally? Voice of America Chinese Website
- [Gao Guangjun: Li Qiang made his fortune in the master-servant relationship between Zhejiang and Xi Jinping]3/13 #时事大家谈#Wonderful comments Voice of America Chinese Website
- Let’s talk about current affairs: the two sessions set up Xi’s home class, Xi Jinping’s power over Mao Zedong? Voice of America Chinese Website
- 3/13【#时务大家谈】Two Sessions set up Xijiajiao, Xi Jinping’s power surpassed Mao Zedong? Extraordinary promotion, Li Qiang, how can he be the Prime Minister? Voice of America Chinese Website
- View full coverage on Google News
See also They declare a Public Calamity in Casanare to carry out corrective and preventive works – news