And 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the open Richter scale was registered this Wednesday in the Andean province of Azuay, a circumscription that last Saturday it suffered the effects of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that occurred in the coastal area of ​​the country.

According to him Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic Schoolthe earthquake occurred at 01:14 local time on Wednesday (06:14 GMT ) at 3.06 degrees south latitude and 79.05 degrees west longitude.

The province of Azuay was one of those affected in Ecuador by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that occurred last Saturday in the coastal province of Guayas (southwest), which left 14 dead, more than 400 injured and extensive material damage.

Ecuador is located in the Pacific Belt or Ring of Firewhich concentrates some of the most important subduction zones (collapse of tectonic plates) in the world and is the scene of strong seismic activity.

Fire belt

In addition to Ecuador, the Belt, which is shaped like a horseshoe, includes other countries such as Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

On April 16, Ecuador will remember the seventh anniversary of one of the most destructive earthquakes in its recent history, of magnitude 7.8.

This natural phenomenon, which occurred on April 16, 2016, left more than 670 dead, thousands affected, as well as material losses of millions.

This earthquake hit the provinces of Esmeraldas (on the border with Colombia) and its neighbor Manabí, both located on the coast of the Andean country, but it also affected other areas and was felt strongly, even in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, located in the province of Pichincha, in the Andean zone of the country. EFE