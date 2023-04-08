There is a time-limited operation on the Easter weekend in the Upper Austrian football lower house. No games may be played on either Good Friday or Easter Sunday. The focus shifts to today’s Holy Saturday.

In the Regionalliga Mitte, the Junge Wikinger Ried game against Gleisdorf took place on Thursday evening. The amateurs of SV Ried celebrated a hard-fought but deserved 3:2 home win after the last four games without any success. Erion Aljiji, Tizian-Valentino Scharmer and captain Julian Baumgartner scored the goals for Rieder from a free kick worth seeing. “The relief at the success is huge. We played really well in possession, especially in the first half, and our match plan worked out perfectly,” said Baumgartner after the home win. It was thanks to physiotherapist Björn Assmann that the captain of the Junge Vikings could play at all. “I had back pain and my commitment was on the brink, but Björn has magic hands,” said Baumgartner.

Title candidate Leoben in Gurten

This afternoon (4 p.m.) the Gurtners welcome second-placed DSV Leoben. The pressure is on the Styrians with star coach Carsten Jancker. Leoben has his sights set on promotion to the second division. With a win, Leoben could take over the top of the table again. The Gurtners, for their part, have something to make up for after the 0:5 away defeat in Bad Gleichenberg last week. “We analyzed the first defeat in a long time on Monday. We continue to work down-to-earth. Leoben has an unbelievable amount of quality and is made up of former first and second division players. If we take advantage of the few chances that we will find, then there is something for us possible. We already saw that in the draw away in Leoben,” says coach Peter Madritsch, who still has to do without Jakob Kreuzer, Dominic Bauer is ailing. The recently suspended Fabian Wimmleitner and Simon Schnaitter are returning.

Author Thomas Streif Editorial office Innviertel Thomas Streif