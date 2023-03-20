Hubei│Pay tribute to medical care Wuhan University holds cherry blossom viewing session

In order to pay tribute to the anti-epidemic medical staff, Wuhan University held the first weekend session of the cherry blossom appreciation special on the 18th. On that day, about 16,000 anti-epidemic medical staff and their families came to the school to enjoy the cherry blossoms, including those from Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Xinjiang, Chongqing, Fujian, and Guizhou. , Jiangxi, Shandong and other places to support Hubei medical representatives. Zhang Pingwen, president of Wuhan University, said that the school set up a special cherry blossom viewing session with the highest courtesy, expressing the gratitude of teachers and students of Wuhan University to the medical staff with the best service.

Sichuan│The annual investment completion rate of key projects exceeds 20%

Sichuan Province increased investment in key infrastructure construction within the year. The Sichuan Development and Reform Commission announced that the annual investment completion rate for 700 key provincial projects in the first two months of this year was 20.2%, 3.5 percentage points over progress. Among them, the annual investment completion rate of 464 continued construction projects reached 21.3%, and the operating rate of 236 newly started projects was 58.5%.

Shaanxi│Wal-Mart Xi’an store closed after 15 years of operation

In recent years, many hypermarkets in Xi’an have been shut down one after another. Recently, Wal-Mart’s Xi’an Yanta Road Store, which has been in operation for nearly 15 years, announced its closure. There is only one operating store in Xi’an. On the other hand, Wal-Mart turned to increase the number of Sam’s Club stores in the local area, replacing the hypermarket format.

Shanghai│The delivery schedule of the three major shipping companies is scheduled to 2027

Shanghai’s three major shipbuilding companies under China State Shipbuilding Corporation: Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Jiangnan Shipbuilding, and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will receive new orders for 72 ships in 2022. At present, the cumulative number of orders in hand has reached 183, and the delivery date is scheduled to 2027. These orders are mainly high-end ship types, such as the world‘s largest dual-fuel container ship, dual-fuel bulk carrier, smart bulk carrier, etc.

Zhejiang│Compulsory courses for primary and secondary schools will include artificial intelligence

With the increasing application of artificial intelligence (AI), Zhejiang has decided to add artificial intelligence to the basic and compulsory courses of primary and secondary schools, including science, mathematics and other subjects in primary and secondary schools, and a large amount of space will be integrated into the teaching content of artificial intelligence. In addition, Zhejiang will launch “artificial intelligence + education” pilot schools to form a scalable teaching model.

Fujian│Tailutong express line can be delivered within five days at the fastest

The digital platform “Tailutong” serving Taiwanese people in Fujian has recently officially launched the business of sending small parcels from Taiwan to the mainland. Small parcels sent from Taiwan to the mainland can now be mailed to “Tailutong” through the “Tailutong” platform Kinmen warehouse, and then transported from Kinmen to the mainland, after customs clearance, EMS postal express delivery, etc., to the recipients. Due to the omission of many links, the time can be shortened from the past month to five days, and the price is also saved by one-third.

Hong Kong│More than 80 virtual asset companies plan to set up offices

Xu Zhengyu, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, said on the 20th that Hong Kong has the advantage of becoming a leading Web 3.0 hub in Asia and other regions. At present, Invest Hong Kong has received more than 80 mainland and foreign companies related to virtual assets expressing their intention to set up offices in Hong Kong, including virtual asset exchanges and blockchain infrastructure companies.

