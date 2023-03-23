3/22【Hot Searches in the United States】Is there something behind the talks between Xi and Pu? The absurd language of the Sino-Russian joint statement; zero-distance observation of the talks between Xi Jinping and Putin; will Russia become China’s resource colony?5 questions left after the general meeting; Hong Kong and Macau ban the new Winnie the Pooh movie; 211 college students pick up trash and become role models- Voice of America Chinese