3.3 tons of waste removed during a cleaning day in Santa Marta

In a joint effort between the Colombian Navy and several public and private entities, a cleanup day was carried out on the beaches and underwater areas of Playa Los Cocos and the mouth of the Manzanares River. This event was held in commemoration of World Cleaning Day in the city of Santa Marta, Magdalena.

During this day, which had as its objective the preservation and conservation of the environment, the members of the Santa Marta Primary Coast Guard Station, in coordination with the Colombian Civil Defense, National Police, Firefighters, Essmar, Atesa, Postobónvarious educational institutions and companies in the hotel and commercial sector of the district, managed to extract 3.3 tons of solid waste from the beach and river area.

The activities began early with the active participation of the students from the IED Víctor de Lima, IED Quinto Centenario and IED Liceo Celedón schools. Together with the Santa Marta Coast Guardcleaned and removed waste from the beaches that negatively impacts coastal marine ecosystems.

The Colombian Navy reaffirms its commitment to the protection and preservation of the environment through the permanent development of activities that contribute to the care of fauna and flora. In addition, it invites the Samaria community, both residents and tourists who visit the region, to deposit garbage in the appropriate places, thus contributing to the preservation of the oceans.