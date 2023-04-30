3.655 million people!The Yangtze River Delta Railway hits a record high in single-day passenger traffic since the “May 1st” small holiday transportation started, and a total of nearly 12.7 million passengers have been transported – Xinhua English.news.cn

The reporter learned from China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that on April 30, the Yangtze River Delta Railway safely sent 3.655 million passengers, setting a record high in single-day passenger traffic, an increase of 27.7% over the same period in 2019, and surpassing that of May 1, 2021. The record of 3.652 million passenger trips in a single day was set on that day.

Since the start of the “May 1st” holiday of the railway, the Yangtze River Delta Railway has continued to usher in a large passenger flow. As of the 30th, a total of nearly 12.7 million passengers have been sent. Judging from the current ticket sales data, during the middle and later stages of the holiday, the tickets for direct passenger trains from many places in the Yangtze River Delta to Beijing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Qingdao, Changsha, etc. There are still a small amount of high-speed rail and high-speed train tickets left in Shanghai, Wuhu, Lianyungang and other places; the passenger load factor of Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Ninghang, Hanghuang, Ning’an, Xulian and other high-speed railway lines has reached more than 90%.

In order to cope with the concentrated travel of tourists during the holidays, the Yangtze River Delta Railway Department, on the basis of the use of the peak line, has taken measures such as adding passenger trains, organizing the reconnection of EMU trains, and adding ordinary-speed vehicles to increase capacity and seats to the maximum extent. Meet the travel needs of passengers. Today and tomorrow, the long-distance direction will focus on strengthening the Yangtze River Delta to and from Central China, South China, Central Plains, Northwest China, North China and other regions, including Shanghai to Nanchang, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Wuhan, Luoyang, Changsha, Xuchang, Hankou, Jiujiang, Foshan, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, etc. Direction; Hangzhou to Zhengzhou, Nanchang, Ganzhou, Hankou and other directions; Nanjing to Changsha, Wuhan and other cities to increase capacity; short-distance directions focus on strengthening the location of popular tourist cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, The capacity of Suzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Yangzhou, Huangshan, Lishui, Quzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu, Xuzhou, Fuyang, Lianyungang, Yancheng and other places has been increased.

The railway department reminds passengers that during the “May 1st” small and long holiday, passenger travel is concentrated, and the passenger flow to and from train stations in many places in the Yangtze River Delta is kept at a high level. Stations; many cities have two or more train stations, be sure to recognize the name of the station marked on the face of the ticket, and do not go to the wrong station; on the day of the bus, it is recommended to go out in advance to leave enough time for the city’s traffic, security checks, etc. .

Xinhua Daily Intersection Reporter Mei Jianfei Correspondent Hu Xiaowei