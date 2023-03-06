Zhejiang│Hangzhou sets up a butler for shared bicycles

“Excess delivery” and “random parking” have always been difficult problems in the management of shared bicycles in mainland China. Hangzhou Urban Management Bureau has recently built a “Hangzhou Public Slow Traffic Management Platform” which has started trial operation. The platform can instantly grasp information such as the number of vehicles launched by each car company, the status of vehicle rental, and the overall regional distribution, and manage the operation of shared bicycles within the city.

Jiangsu│By the end of the year, there are 800,000 merchants available for digital RMB

After Jiangsu launched the trial of digital renminbi at the end of last year, various banking institutions focused on strengthening the construction of scenarios, and orderly expanded the application coverage of digital renminbi in the fields of wholesale and retail, catering, cultural tourism, education, medical care, and public services. It is estimated that by the end of this year, Jiangsu will add 800,000 new digital RMB acceptance merchant stores, and the coverage of digital RMB applications in catering, cultural tourism, transportation, payment and other livelihood fields can reach 20%.

Shanxi│Changzhi City focuses on three major industries in attracting investment

Since February, Changzhi City has focused on the clustering of three advantageous industries: energy industry, modern equipment manufacturing industry, and medical and health industry, and intensively dispatched personnel to various places to attract investment. For the solar energy industry chain, the city takes companies such as Lu’an Solar Energy as the chain’s main enterprises, focuses on the industrial chain, and focuses on solving the release of production capacity in the upstream polysilicon, rod pulling, and slicing links, and improving the competitiveness and market share of mid- and downstream battery components.

Hainan│Sporting Goods and Equipment Import Expo will debut at the end of the month

This year China (Hainan) Sports Goods and Equipment Import Expo will be held at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center from March 24th to 26th. This year’s Hainan Sports Expo will have more than 300 sports brands from home and abroad participating, including more than 150 international brands. The exhibits cover aviation sports, water sports and other trendy sports fields.

Hong Kong│Committed to anti-corruption will establish the International Institute of Integrity

At an important stage when the society is fully returning to normal and Hong Kong and the world are vying for talents, Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Wu Yingming recently stated that this year he will continue to make overseas visits to tell the story of Hong Kong, and build the “Hong Kong International Institute of Integrity” to enhance Hong Kong’s influence in the field of international anti-corruption . Since the Global Corruption Perceptions Index was released in 1995, Hong Kong has remained among the 20 cleanest economies.

Sichuan│Chongzhou promotes flower viewing economy

Recently, tens of thousands of mu of rapeseed flowers in Chongzhou City, Sichuan Province are competing to bloom, attracting tourists to go there for spring sightseeing. In recent years, Chongzhou City has created activities such as the “Self-driving Flower Appreciation Festival”, incorporating light food, tea drinks, markets, camping and other consumer formats to create a flower appreciation economy, thereby driving the recovery of rural tourism consumption.

Chongqing │ Plans to complete transportation investment of RMB 110 billion this year

Xu Ren’an, director of the Chongqing Municipal Transportation Bureau, said at the city’s transportation work meeting on the 6th that by 2023, Chongqing plans to complete a transportation investment of 110 billion yuan (the same below) to build an international comprehensive transportation hub city. In 2022, Chongqing’s transportation investment will reach the 100 billion yuan mark, and the annual investment will be 102.39 billion yuan, the highest in history.

