The Colombian Geological Service reported an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale in the municipality of Pasca, Cundinamarca, but it was felt in the south of Bogotá.

The telluric movement occurred around 7:44 p.m. with a superficial depth (less than 30 km). So far, no material damage or injured people have been recorded.

#SismosColombiaSGC Seismic Event – Bulletin Updated 1, 2023-02-06, 19:44 local time Magnitude 3.7, Superficial Depth (Less than 30 km), Pasca – Cundinamarca, Colombia Did you feel this earthquake? report it https://t.co/ehDqPbETsf https://t.co/63pt8nVsSe #Shaking pic.twitter.com/ARyHGrejey

– Geological Service (@sgcol) February 7, 2023

Through social networks, citizens indicate that the tremor was felt strong in places like Soacha south of the country’s capital.

News in development…

