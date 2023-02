A few minutes ago there was an earthquake with an epicenter in Pasca, Cundinamarca. In Bogotá it felt strong.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that around 7:44 p.m. on February 6, an earthquake with a superficial depth (less than 30 km) was registered in Pasca – Cundinamarca, Colombia.

In the country’s capital, according to reports, he felt strong as well as other nearby places. No damage reported at this time.