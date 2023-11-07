Home » 3.8 earthquake shook Valle del Cauca
News

3.8 earthquake shook Valle del Cauca

by admin
3.8 earthquake shook Valle del Cauca

The seismological event had a depth of 66 km.

On the afternoon of this Monday, November 6, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the municipality of Bolívar, in the department of Valle del Cauca. According to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the seismic event occurred at 3:58 pm, at a depth of 66 km.

Users on social networks claimed to have felt the earthquake in cities such as Armenia and Pereira, as well as in Cali and other areas in the south of the country.

It should be noted that, five minutes before this earthquake, a telluric movement was recorded in the municipality of Los Santos, Santander, which had a magnitude of 3.3 and was located eight kilometers from Los Santos, with a depth of 141 kilometers.

So far, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the two tremors. However, authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the country.

See also  Home of the Brasileirão - El Diario

You may also like

The University of Turin continues to grow, 20,000...

WFP and France collaborate against hunger in Malawian...

The Reincorporation of TU 204 Aircraft: A Milestone...

This is how the elections progress in Santa...

Israel: 400 march in Padua for Palestine –...

Geodrill Ltd. receives a prestigious ESG award for...

Ecuador’s President-Elect Daniel Noboa Criticizes Venezuela’s Regime and...

“They are going to have a Victory working...

President Xi Jinping Commends First “Belt and Road”...

Bratislava, visions of the future in Chalupkovasi, along...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy