3.8 earthquake shook Valle del Cauca

The seismological event had a depth of 66 km.

On the afternoon of this Monday, November 6, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the municipality of Bolívar, in the department of Valle del Cauca. According to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the seismic event occurred at 3:58 pm, at a depth of 66 km.

#EarthquakesColombiaSGC Seismic Event – ​​Updated Bulletin 1, 2023-11-06, 15:58 local time Magnitude 3.8, Depth 66 km, Bolívar – Valle del Cauca, Colombia Did you feel this earthquake? report it #DevelopmentNews #Shaking pic.twitter.com/Qdoi57zNsD — Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) November 6, 2023

Users on social networks claimed to have felt the earthquake in cities such as Armenia and Pereira, as well as in Cali and other areas in the south of the country.

It should be noted that, five minutes before this earthquake, a telluric movement was recorded in the municipality of Los Santos, Santander, which had a magnitude of 3.3 and was located eight kilometers from Los Santos, with a depth of 141 kilometers.

So far, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the two tremors. However, authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the country.

