Three American women who went to sell clothes at a market in Mexico have been missing for more than two weeks, the police chief of a small Texas town said Saturday.

Marina Pérez Ríos, 48, her sister Maritza Trinidad, 47, and their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Sáenz, 53, crossed the border into Mexico on February 24.

These women, who reside in Texas, intended to go to Montemorelos, a city in northeastern Mexico, to sell clothes in a market, Roel Bermea, police chief for the Texas town of Peñitas, confirmed to AFP.

After several days without news, the husband of one of them reported her disappearance to the Peñitas police, located very close to the border. So far the reasons for her disappearance are unknown.

“We don’t know if they reached” Montemorelos, in the state of Nuevo León, said Roel Bermea. This city is about a three-hour drive from the US border. The federal police (FBI) have been notified, Bermea said.

On Monday, four Americans were kidnapped and two of them murdered in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, also in northeastern Mexico. They had crossed the border to seek medical treatment in Mexico, a popular destination for medical tourism, before being shot at and then abducted by gunmen.

On Friday, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of five people suspected of involvement in her kidnapping.