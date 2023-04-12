At the meeting of 11 April 2023, the Council of Ministers approved the Economic and financial document (DEF) 2023as well as a bill for interventions to support the competitiveness of capitals, and a decree-law for the protection of cultural heritage.

The approved DEF outlines the three main programmatic objectives of the Government’s economic and budgetary policy for the medium term:

the gradual abandonment of certain extraordinary fiscal policy measures implemented in the last three years, and the identification of new interventions to support the most vulnerable subjects and to relaunch the economy;

the gradual but sustained reduction over time of the deficit and debt of the public administration in relation to the gross domestic product (GDP). The Government confirmed the net debt-to-GDP targets already declared in November in the Draft Budgetary Plan, i.e. 4.5 per cent for 2023, 3.7 per cent in 2024 and 3.0 per cent in 2025. The the target for 2026 is set at 2.5 per cent;

support for the recovery of the Italian economy, aimed at achieving higher growth rates in GDP and in the economic well-being of citizens than those recorded in the past two decades.

In the short term, work will be done to:

support the restart of growth signaled by the latest data,

the containment of inflation.

Maintaining the existing deficit target (4.5 per cent) will make it possible to introduce, through a measure soon to be adopted, a cut in social security contributions paid by employees with medium-low incomes of over 3 billion for the May period -December of this year. That is:

will support the purchasing power of households,

will contribute to the moderation of wage growth.

Also for the year 2024, public finance projections show that, given a deficit trend of 3.5 per cent, maintaining the target of 3.7 per cent of GDP will create a “budget space” of about 0, 2 points of GDP, which will be allocated:

to the Fund for the reduction of the tax burden,

to the financing of the so-called ‘policies unchanged’ as of 2024,

the continuation of the cut in the tax burden in 2025-2026,

and will contribute to a significant revision of public spending and to greater understanding between the tax authorities and the tax payer. In this context, the press release reads that the GDP growth forecasts of the DEF are cautious, intent on drawing up budgetary projections inspired by caution and reliability. In the trend scenario with legislation in force, GDP is expected to grow in real terms:

by 0.9 per cent in 2023,

to 1.4 percent in 2024,

to 1.3 percent in 2025,

to 1.1 percent in 2026.

Thanks to the new fiscal measures for 2023 and 2024 outlined, GDP growth in the policy scenario is expected to be equal to:

to 1.0 percent for 2023,

to 1.5 percent in 2024.

The Council of Ministers has also given the green light to a bill that introduces interventions to support the competitiveness of capitals. The article constitutes an organic reform aimed at:

encourage the listing of companies,

disseminate the shareholding structure of the Italian Stock Exchange,

support companies aiming to grow and increase their competitiveness through recourse to the capital market.

The draft law:

simplifies the procedures for admission to trading,

reduces the burdens on companies intending to list,

extends the classification of “small and medium-sized enterprises” issuers of listed shares, raising the ceiling of the maximum capitalization from 500 million to one billion euros,

reforms the regulation of issuers of widespread financial instruments,

modifies the rules on the liability of the placer and door-to-door selling.

With regard to the matter relating to the preparation of the financial statements, the option is envisaged for companies with shares in multilateral trading systems to adopt international accounting standards. In order to facilitate the participation of institutional investors in regulated markets, the qualification of professional investor under private law is also extended to private and privatized social security institutions. The possibility of accessing the “Health relaunch” tool, consisting of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is even extended to companies born from mergers or demergers, but with certified financial statements, and to companies that have not suffered sanctions or convictions. Finally, new features have been introduced regarding:

holding of shareholders’ meetings of listed companies,

exercise of multiple voting rights,

floating.

A further decree-law approved by the Government in the same session “Sanctioning provisions regarding the destruction, dispersion, deterioration, disfigurement, soiling and illicit use of cultural or landscape assets”.

In addition to the penal sanctions already provided for, the new article introduces, for those who:

destroys,

scatters,

deteriorate,

makes it wholly or partially unusable or unusable,

one’s own or others’ cultural or landscape assets, an administrative fine of between 20,000 and 60,000 euros. For who:

disfigure

smear,

intended,

cultural assets to a use that is harmful or incompatible with their historical or artistic character, the fine will be between 10,000 and 40,000 euros.

The proceeds will be donated to the Ministry of Culture, to be used, as a priority, for the restoration of damaged assets.

In the press release published on the institutional website, we read that “il The Government will identify any useful initiative, in full compliance with the prerogatives of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic and in the context of a constructive and fruitful dialogue with the parliamentary forces, to speed up the process of approving the bill “.