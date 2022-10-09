3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were found in Changsha City

Infected 1: Zeng Moumou, male, 50 years old, took flight UQ2519 to arrive in Changchun from other provinces on October 4, that is, as a high-risk person entering Changchun, he was transferred in a closed-loop and centralized isolation. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative. From October 4th to 7th, the daily nucleic acid tests were all negative. On October 8th, they were initially screened positive in the routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation. After review, they were confirmed to be positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 2: She Moumou, female, 48 years old, lives in Building A8, Sifangping Commercial City, Sifangping Street, Kaifu District. She is a close contact of a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia reported in Yueyang City on October 8. The closed-loop transfer on the same day was included in centralized isolation management. On October 8, he was initially screened positive in a routine nucleic acid test in centralized isolation, and was confirmed to be positive after review, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 3: Li Mou, female, lives in Unit 4, Building H2, Yongding Community, Yuhua District, and arrived in Changsha from another province by train K1298 on October 6. The nucleic acid test on October 7 was negative. On October 8, he received a notification from another province as a close contact, and was then transferred to a centralized isolation hotel for isolation through a closed loop. Then he was initially screened positive in the routine nucleic acid test of the centralized isolation, and was confirmed to be positive after review, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

After preliminary investigation, the main activity trajectories of infected persons are as follows:

Infected 1:

October 4

7:40 Take flight UQ2519 from Urumqi to Changsha, stopping in Lanzhou.

13:45 Arrive at Changsha Huanghua Airport, pick up the plane at the apron, and transfer to the centralized isolation place in Ningxiang City.

Infected 2:

October 5th

12:00 Walk from home to the parking lot of Metro Mall in Sifangping, then drive to New Times Square on Furong Middle Road, park on the roadside of the square, and walk to Meeting Room 1018 of New Times Square.

17:30 Drive back to the parking lot of Sifangping Metro Mall from New Times Square on Furong Middle Road. After walking home, I did not go out again.

October 6th

9:00 Walk from home to the vegetable market of Sifang Trade City to buy vegetables.

9:47 Return home.

10:11 to nucleic acid test at the east nucleic acid point of 8 overhead floors of Sifangping Street, Sijijingjing Community Phase 1 (the result is negative), and then walk home.

12:00 Walk from home to the parking lot of Metro Mall in Sifangping, then drive to New Times Square, park on the roadside of the square, and walk to Meeting Room 1018 of New Times Square.

17:30 Go to Xiangta & She Claypot Tianjian Store (No. 88, Section 1, Furong Middle Road) for dinner

19:40 Drive back to the parking lot of Metro Mall in Sifangping, and did not go out after walking home.

October 7

8:00 Walk from home to the vegetable market of Sifang Trade City to buy vegetables, stay for 20 minutes and return home.

12:25 Walk from home to the sampling point in the north of the parking lot of Sifang Trade City (not sampled), and then walk back home.

13:13 Walk to the store in Building A15 of the Trade City for shopping and return to the studio.

14:16 Walk from the studio to the parking lot of Metro Mall in Sifangping and drive to Anshun Auto Care Center, Building A1, Trade City.

14:40 Walk into the Baisui Store in Building A1 of the Trade City.

14:49 Walk into Xtep Store, Building A1, Trade City.

15:30 Walk into Anshun Auto Care Center, Building A1, Trade City.

15:35 Walk back to the studio.

15:51 Walk from the studio to the vegetable market of Sifang Trade City to buy vegetables, and then return to the studio.

16:42 Walk from the studio to the north gate of Yongtong Commercial Residence on Xuetangyuan Road, and then return to the studio;

17:39 Walk from studio to home.

17:43 From home to walking studio.

19:47 Walk to the Mahjong Hall, Building A4, Trade City.

22:21 Return home from the mahjong parlour. After that, they did not go out at home. They were transferred to a centralized quarantine hotel in a closed loop the next day.

Infected 3:

October 7

5:00 Arrive in Changsha and take a motorcycle back home.

18:04 Walk from home to Want Want Hospital.

18:38 Take Subway Line 5 to Mawangdui Subway Station, then walk to Mawangdui Campus of Hunan Provincial People’s Hospital.

19:36 Walk to Mawangdui Subway Station and take Subway Line 5.

19:53 Arrive at Wanjiali Square subway station, then walk to Yangfan Night Market.

20:36 Walk to Wanjiali Square Subway Station and take Subway Line 5 to go home, without going out again, and transfer to a centralized quarantine hotel in a closed loop the next day.

At present, a comprehensive investigation of the above-mentioned infected persons’ movement trajectory and personnel contacts is underway. The traced risk personnel have been successively controlled and sampled. The test results are pending, and other risk personnel are being investigated.

If there is an intersection with the above-mentioned trajectory of the infected person, please be sure to report to the local epidemic prevention and control agency as soon as possible, and cooperate with health management such as isolation medical observation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complex, and the pressure of “foreign defense against imported imports and internal defense against rebound” continues to increase. The general public and returning (returning) seniors are requested to increase their awareness of prevention, strictly implement the requirements of “health first responsible person”, and take the initiative to fulfill their epidemic prevention obligations.

1. Strictly implement the long-term epidemic prevention requirements. Entrants from other provinces should strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements of “reporting in advance, checking upon entry, and 2 inspections in 3 days”, and come to the resident with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, and conduct a landing nucleic acid test at the first entry point, and the 3rd day of the resident For nucleic acid testing again, before the nucleic acid results are released on the third day, they are not allowed to participate in gathering activities, go to crowd gathering places, or take public transportation. Cargo drivers and passengers from Xinjiang, Tibet, Ningxia and other places must abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of “advance reporting, full closed-loop, and strict protection”, and implement the full closed-loop from the entry point to the unloading point. Longer, must take the initiative to accept epidemic prevention management.

2. Take the initiative to protect yourself. In daily work and life, it is necessary to wear medical disposable masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, disinfect frequently, gather less, maintain social distance, take the initiative to vaccinate, and scan the “Hunan site code” when entering public places.

3. Advocate the general public, reduce cross-city travel, In principle, do not go out of the province, do not go to places with medium and high risk areas or local and local epidemic community transmission.

4. The general public should fulfill their legal obligations, When entering various public places, take the initiative to cooperate in carrying out epidemic prevention measures such as code scanning, temperature measurement, wearing masks, and nucleic acid negative certificate inspection; all types of gathering places and public places at all levels must strictly perform their main responsibilities, and supervise and promote the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention by people entering the venue. measure.

Changsha Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters Office

October 9, 2022