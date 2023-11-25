Home » 3 children were killed in a mortar shell explosion in Lower Kurram
3 children were killed in a mortar shell explosion in Lower Kurram

Saturday November 25, 2023, 7:54 PM National

Kurram: Three children were killed due to the explosion of a mortar shell in the suburbs of Lower Kurram. According to the details, children were playing on the mountain in the village of Lower Kurram. happened

Three children were killed and five injured in the mortar shell blast, who were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical assistance. Police say that the age of the dead children is 10 to 11 years. Hospital sources say that the condition of some children is critical and they will be transferred to Peshawar if necessary.

