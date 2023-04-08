The Ministry of the Interior strongly leads the revision of the law on the equalization of land rights. The sub-law has not yet been released, but the aftermath of the legal circle has been reverberated. Many scholars and experts believe that the most controversial points of the law revision include: prohibiting private legal persons from buying houses, prohibiting the resale of pre-sale houses, and speculation. The house owner was imposed a high administrative fine of up to 50 million yuan, all three of which were unconstitutional, and were bombarded by many legal scholars and experts.

Chief Prosecutor Lu Dingwang of Taiwan’s Higher Prosecutor’s Office today (8th) held the “Seminar on the Constitutional Review of Amendments to the Law on Equal Land Rights” hosted by Taiwan Legal Foundation Chairman Xie Zhesheng. He pointed out that this revision of the law prohibits private legal persons from buying houses by “prohibiting in principle and permitting by exception”, which is very controversial and involves unconstitutionality.

Lu Dingwang said that the amendment prohibits private legal persons from buying houses. If it is announced and implemented, it will cause systemic risks. First, it will generate the risk of corruption by civil servants. Second, it will exceed the reasonable burden of administrative review. The work after holidays will be deducted 365 days a year God, teach civil servants how many cases can be reviewed in one day, “The sale of real estate under private law has finally become public law review, what the hell! If this continues, the real estate market will definitely be depressed, and whoever suffers in the end will have to bear the price!” Suggestions should be adopted instead. “Principles allow, exceptions prohibit” is more reasonable.

Xu Yibao, director and professor of the Department of Frontier Police at the Central Police University, pointed out that restricting private legal persons from buying houses, resulting in unequal rights between natural persons and legal persons, is a violation of the right to equality; prohibiting house purchases is unconstitutional; Article 23 of the Constitution is a violation of the principle of legislative proportionality; It is a rough and incomplete policy to review the administrative discretion of the licensing system and grant blank authorization. Therefore, the above four reasons support and affirm Lv Dingwang’s opinion, and the principle of “permission in principle and prohibition in exception” is adopted.

Regarding the prohibition of resale and transfer of pre-sale houses, and the maximum fine of 3 million yuan for violators, Lin Jiaqi, vice chairman of the Taiwan Law Foundation and professor of Truth University, said that the mother law penalty lacks a clear authorization of the purpose, scope, and content of the authorization. It is in line with the principle of legal reservation and clarity that the Constitution restricts the people according to the law, and there are doubts about it being unconstitutional; secondly, this is the first time that our country has adopted legislation to prohibit and punish the legal transfer of property by the people, and directly intervene in the field of private self-government through legislation. Taking the ultimate measure of prohibiting transfers before adopting the three major policy tools to curb real estate speculation is not in line with the principle of proportionality in Article 23 of the Constitution.

Lin Jiaqi argued that although there are exception clauses, it will only increase the inspection of the administrative agency, increase the difficulty of its review, and increase the administrative burden of the administrative agency. It is suggested that instead of prohibiting people from transferring transactions and imposing huge fines to punish improper real estate speculation, we should use three major tools: financing, taxation, and information transparency to achieve the purpose of suppressing speculation.

A fine of up to 50 million yuan will be imposed on real estate speculators. Yang Zhijie, a professor at the Yunlin Science and Technology Law Institute, said that the law should protect the people, but the definition of “real estate speculators” in this amendment still has no clear standards and lacks predictability. I don’t know how to abide by it; what’s more, heavy fines and an irresponsible whistleblowing system will infringe on human rights, cause random whistleblowing, and cause more disputes in real estate transactions. Furthermore, the revision of the law on the equalization of land rights gives local authorities the power to impose penalties of up to 50 million yuan. Moreover, the local competent authorities are unable to establish a clear internal division of labor for investigation, administrative prosecution, and deliberation, and are not familiar with hearing-style case adjudication procedures. At present, the central competent authority does not seem to want to formulate a clear and proportional penalty benchmark.

Yang Zhijie said that in the absence of various supporting measures in the mother law, if the power to impose a fine of 50 million yuan in the future is handed over to the local competent authority, it will be an unconstitutional design and there may be risks of abuse of power. In this case, it should be checked and balanced by internal procedures, and return to the fair fair with relatively complete guarantees, and manage real estate speculation in accordance with the Fair Trade Act, which is in line with human rights protection.

The Amendment to the Law on Equal Land Rights, dubbed the “Most Powerful Real Estate Act in History”, has left waves after the completion of the legislation. In a seminar today (8th), a number of scholars and experts in the field of law discussed prohibiting private legal persons from buying houses and prohibiting pre-sales. House resale transfers, real estate speculators are punished with high administrative fines of up to 50 million yuan and other amendments. They believe that there is a risk of violating the constitution. The scene was full of gunfire, filled with righteous indignation, and encouraged all walks of life to propose constitutional interpretation to the judge.

Xie Zhesheng, chairman of the Taiwan Legal Foundation, presided over the “Seminar on the Review of the Constitutionality of the Amendment of the Law on Amount of Land Rights” today (8th). The principle of private legal persons buying houses is prohibited from exceptions, and the number of years of transfer is restricted. Pre-sale houses are prohibited from transfer. High administrative fines of 10,000 yuan prohibit hype, and the constitutionality review of the three major disputes. Invited Chief Prosecutor Lu Dingwang of Taiwan’s Higher Prosecutor’s Office, Xu Yibao, Director and Professor of the Department of Frontier Police at Central Police University, Qiu Congzhi, former Examination Committee Member, Lin Jiaqi, Professor of Truth University, Many scholars and experts participated in the seminar, including Professor Lin Mingqiang from the School of Law of National Taiwan University, Adjunct Professor Liao Yinan from the School of Law of National Taiwan University, Professor Yang Zhijie from the Institute of Science and Technology Law of Yunlin University of Science and Technology, and Professor Zhang Yongming from the Department of Economics and Law of Kaohsiung University.

Xie Zhesheng said that it is not impossible to restrict people’s rights, but the amendment to the Law on Equal Land Rights has violated Articles 15, 22, and 23 of the Constitution, and the amendment must comply with Article 23. crisis, maintenance of social order, or the promotion of public interests, shall not be restricted by law.” The premise of this revision of the law is that we must first understand what is public interest, and then look at the appropriateness, Necessity, proportionality, if the public interest referred to by the Ministry of the Interior is to allow everyone to buy a house, such an amendment is the principle of improper connection.

Xie Zhesheng believes that if the purpose of amending the law is to allow everyone to have a house to live in, why not provide more social housing, or other policy tools such as rent collection tax and financing to achieve this; moreover, the prohibition of private legal persons from buying houses is related to speculation. How, if there is an improper connection, it is also necessary to discuss.

Lu Dingwang, Chief Prosecutor of Taiwan’s Higher Prosecutor’s Office, said that before the end of the last session of the Legislative Yuan, the Legislative Yuan passed the third reading of the Law on Equal Land Rights, and the first item of Article 79 stipulates that “Private legal persons who buy houses for residential use shall have a use plan. , with the permission of the central competent authority”, adopts legislation that prohibits in principle and permits by exception, which is unique in the world.

Lu Dingwang analyzed that prohibition in principle and permission by exception will only appear in exceptional circumstances of the constitution. One is emergency legal system, such as the isolation regulations for serious infectious diseases; the other is the colonial laws of conqueror countries for colonial countries. However, the hastily enacted the Law on Equal Land Rights and failed to consider the protection of people’s property rights and freedom rights, which inevitably led to unconstitutional controversy.

Lu Dingwang encouraged everyone to apply for constitutional interpretation, and advocated that the constitutional “permission in principle and prohibition in exception” should be adopted, and after exhausting all reform measures such as financing, taxation, and limiting the number of households buying houses, it was still impossible to control real estate speculation, and the last resort was adopted means.

Liao Yi-nan, an adjunct professor at the National Taiwan University School of Law, said that the revision of the law involves unconstitutional parts. Everyone should understand that it is not the legislator who makes the law, and everyone should accept it, but should be brave enough to challenge it and propose an interpretation of the constitution.

Xie Zhesheng pointed out that scholars and experts hope to encourage everyone to file constitutional lawsuits. It is necessary to go through constitutional lawsuits again and again to find out the standard of economic control by amending the law on the equalization of land rights. Whether the means of rights can achieve the purpose of promoting public interests; but let me ask, can housing prices be brought down in this way? Is there such a way to play a room in the world? As a member of a democratic country ruled by law, everyone should further think about its legality.

Yao Liandi, chairman of Yaxin International, also attended the meeting today as an audience and participated in the whole process.

Yao Liandi pointed out that if the law on equal land rights is to be amended, it must have its necessity and purpose, but the restriction of people’s freedom to dispose of their property is restricted, which is disturbing the people; Buying houses by legal persons and prohibiting the resale and transfer of pre-sale houses will restrict people’s buying and selling in the future, which will seriously affect the domestic economy and domestic demand.

When asked whether he would propose an interpretation of the constitution, Yao Liandi said that if he had the opportunity, he would propose an interpretation of the constitution to see if the legal opinion of the Grand Court is in line with the constitution of a free and democratic country.

