3 dead, many injured in explosion in residential area of ​​Tianjin’s Hedong District – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Tianjin, June 14 (Reporters Yin Siyuan and Deng Haoran) Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau Hedong Branch issued the latest notification that at about 20:10 on June 13, Building 13, Yuancuizhongli, Dongxin Street, Dongxin Street, Hedong District, Tianjin City Explosions occurred in Room 301, Gate 5, and Room 603, Gate 2, Building 6, Fengqili, killing 3 people, injuring many others (all minor injuries), and damaged some houses.

After the accident, the departments of public security, emergency response, fire protection, and health and health rushed to the scene as soon as possible to carry out rescue and evacuation work. At present, the suspect Ma Moumou (male, 46 years old) has been arrested. After investigation by the public security organs, he used fireworks and firecrackers to commit the crime. Case investigation, wounded treatment and aftermath disposal are in progress.