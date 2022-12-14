Listen to the audio version of the article

3-I Spa is born, the Italian software house with entirely public capital and participation to support the digital transformation of the Public Administration. It will have the task of developing, maintaining and managing the software solutions and IT services for INPS, ISTAT, Inail, the Presidency of the Council and pooling the skills and IT services of central bodies and public administrations, optimize investments and ensure ever higher levels of safety and cybersecurity.

The composition of the shareholder base

The creation of a “NewCo” dedicated to software development is a milestone envisaged by the Pnrr’s “M1C1-Digitalisation, innovation and security in the PA” mission and was approved ahead of schedule. The shareholding will be 49% of INPS, followed by Inail (30%) and Istat (21%).

Butti: completing an important objective of the Pnrr

The goal is to support the development and management of ICT applications that support the processes of central administrations and to consolidate the technological skills that are currently fragmented among various institutional players.

«Today we are completing, on schedule, an important objective of the Pnrr – says the undersecretary to the presidency of the council with responsibility for technological innovation Alessio Butti -. With the establishment of 3-I, we are creating a point of reference for central public administrations», and «thanks to economies of scale, it will allow optimization of investments and administrative processes, and at the same time will allow direct, effective and stability of ICT systems and strategies at the service of central PAs, in line with the principle of Italian and European digital sovereignty”.

Joint and transversal data management

The Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, underlines that “digitization is the main challenge we face in the PA innovation process” and requires “profound changes to structures and a no less radical redesign of procedures, products and of the services that the community expects from a modern and efficient public administration”. The information society in which we are immersed has taught us that the joint and transversal management of data is fundamental – said the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone -. This project opens up the possibility of processing more strategically, for the respective competences, the information that the Public Administration already knows through the activities of Inps, Inail and Istat. A combination with great potential».