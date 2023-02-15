Hundreds of students each year make the decision to leave academia before graduation to undertake or look for business opportunities taking advantage of the technological revolution, so these are the 3 jobs for which young people leave the university.

Higher education is one of the most important stages of people, since it provides the tools, skills and abilities to perform in the workplace, obtaining the resources for their subsistence.

However, although it is not recommended, some young people decide to skip this stage to start their own projects, so these are some popular activities among people who want to start.

Jobs young people drop out of college for

Technology

The technological sector It is one of the fields with the highest job growth.Therefore, a large percentage of young people have aroused interest in activities that make use of technology, computer systems and artificial intelligence.

In this sense, students who leave the university undertake jobs in constant evolution such as software programming, web page creation, application development, digital design, among others, which can be learned in engineering or through platforms.

Business

Activities based on business and marketing have become one of the most desired by companies nationally and internationally, offering the opportunity to earn good salaries and move up quickly.

In this field there are works such as the digital marketing and trading of stocks, cryptocurrencies or options; as well as the use of automated software to improve finances and investments.

Creativity

The creative sector, such as advertising, graphic design, social networks and multimedia productionis another of the fields for which young people leave the university.

These jobs offer children and adolescents the opportunity to work on projects for brands in the creation of actions, content and graphic, visual, sound and digital products that persuade a certain audience.

Likewise, this sector is related to marketing and communication, so many decide to launch themselves as freelancers or independents, and even create their own agencies.

Ultimately, many young people drop out of college to pursue jobs related to fashion and lifestyle.

These jobs offer the opportunity to be creative and work with products and brands that they are passionate about. Also, fashion and lifestyle are ever-growing industries, which means that there are many opportunities for young people looking for a job in this area.

Photo: Freepik

Comments