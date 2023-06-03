3 Key Points to Pay Attention to When Choosing a Small House If You Can Afford It but Can’t Live in it- Business Times

Housing prices have soared in recent years. In order to cope with the high housing prices that are becoming increasingly unaffordable for young people, more and more construction projects are attracting rigid demand by reducing the number of square meters and reducing self-owned funds. However, the current public-to-construction ratio generally exceeds In one-third of the cases, there are some disadvantages of “affordable but not enough to live in” hidden in the actual indoor space of Xiaoping’s home? First of all, even if it is a 30-square-meter space, after deducting one-third of the public ratio, it is planned to be “three bedrooms, two living rooms and two bathrooms”. Before buying a house, do you have a detailed understanding of the actual usable area of ​​each space? The only way to understand this problem is to Carefully check the location of the floor plan and mark the dimensions of each space in detail!

It is common to see dangerous old reconstruction projects with a small base area, for example, as small as 49m² (14.82 ping), especially in Liumi Lane. Due to the small base area, it is impossible to plan a flat parking space, so mechanical lifting equipment is used for parking, and even in the basement. As far as home buyers are supplemented by turntable equipment, the inconvenience of vehicle access will inevitably seriously affect the quality of home and reduce the willingness to buy houses. As far as implementers are concerned, they have to face the test of difficult sales!

The following would like to provide the potential disadvantages of the building distance, use function and parking space of the small base construction project for reference when buying a house. For information about small construction projects with a base area of ​​less than 100 ping in Taipei City and New Taipei City, please refer to the statistical table for details.

1. How much do you know about the distance between buildings? ─Narrow building distance: ventilation, lighting, water seepage?!

Usually when buying a house, most people only pay attention to the age of the house and the condition of the interior, and seldom carefully observe the width of the exterior, front, rear, left, and right, and the distance between buildings. Take the construction project of two adjacent buildings on a small site as an example, especially the sixth and seventh floors of the roadway below 8 meters The distance between buildings is extremely narrow (please refer to the attached picture for details). The biggest disadvantage is that the construction process is limited by the space between adjacent buildings and tiles cannot be pasted. Whenever it rains, water seepage will occur on the interior walls, which will lead to The paint is peeling off and the dust is all over the floor, and the indoor humidity is pervasive, which has a great impact on the health of the home. The distance between the two buildings can be seen from the attached drawing. You can understand the reason, let alone the problem of ventilation and lighting.

2. Use function – “Trinity”, the size of the living room, dining room, and kitchen space?

The common planning and design of “Trinity”, that is, the living room, dining room, and kitchen are almost integrated into one, and there is no partition in the kitchen. Therefore, when purchasing this type of product, you must pay special attention to the actual use of indoor space. For example, 30 ping, deduct One-third of the building is public, and there may be only 20 pings left. The actual indoor space must be extremely cramped.

A friend of the author once wanted to buy a house of about 40 pings near the MRT station for his son. The transportation is very convenient, and the exterior and building materials are also very good. However, after deducting the parking space and the public area of ​​10 pings, there is only 20 pings left. Take a closer look at the poster The shortcomings of the three bedrooms, two living rooms and two bathrooms highlighted above include mechanical parking spaces, trinity design, no entrance door, kitchen on the left, toilet on the right, and the working balcony on the back is only more than one ping. It is not difficult to imagine the actual use of space. More importantly, there are no windows in the bathrooms and toilets. Even if the windows are opened, the ventilation and lighting effects may not be achieved because the distance between adjacent buildings is too small; Equipment, washing machines, water heaters, water supply and drainage pipeline equipment, etc. should also be installed; in addition, two long stainless steel horizontal bars for drying clothes are installed above the balcony, so it is not difficult to imagine the narrowness of this space; in addition, In addition to the width of the back door from the kitchen to the work balcony, will there be problems such as touching clothes to dry when the door is opened? Furthermore, where should household clutter be placed? All of these, in terms of the limited space of small pings, sometimes it is really difficult to request a reasonable use of space.

3. Parking space – mechanical parking is not favored

Generally, relatively large-scale construction projects are common, most of which are flat parking spaces on ramps and two-way lanes. Another important point is that the driveways of basement parking spaces must also comply with regulations. However, construction projects with narrow bases are common, such as the reconstruction project of a dilapidated old man in Liumi Lane , due to the small size of the base, it is impossible to plan the parking space on the ramp, so we have to use the mechanical lifting equipment parking method. The biggest problem is that once there is a mechanical failure as reported by the media recently, the car is seriously damaged, causing many house buyers to look forward to mechanical parking. And stop!

As indicated in the red font in the attached table, there are also small base construction projects that do not excavate the basement. When buying a house, you should find out whether there are other parking alternatives. More importantly, you should pay special attention to whether the parking space is priced separately when buying a house. .

For regulations on parking space and lanes that should be reserved for cars entering and exiting, please refer to Article 60 of the Building Design and Construction Section of the Building Technical Regulations:

The parking space and the lanes that should be reserved for the entry and exit of cars are stipulated as follows:

1. Each parking space is 2.5 meters wide and 5.5 meters long. However, if the angle of the parking space is less than 30 degrees, the length of the parking space shall be six meters. (abbreviated below)

3. The width of each mechanical parking space is 2.5 meters, the length is 5.5 meters, and the clear height is more than 1.8 meters. (abbreviated below)

4. For the installation of car lifts, a liftway with a width of more than 3.5 meters and a length of more than 5.7 meters shall be reserved. (abbreviated below)

From the above analysis, we can see that the construction projects of small bases often have hidden shortcomings that seem small and beautiful but seriously affect the quality of the home. Before buying a house, in addition to the interior, you must carefully observe the outdoor, front, rear, left, and right topography and features to ensure the right to buy a house!

(This article is provided by Financial Weekly, see the website of the original article here / No. 1188 Zhuang Menghan)

