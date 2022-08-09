(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) 3 local epidemics have occurred in Chongqing since August, a total of 35 infected people have been reported

China News Service, Chongqing, August 9 (Liang Qinqing) The Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic on the 9th. Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, introduced at the meeting that since August, Chongqing has Three local outbreaks have occurred, and a total of 35 infected people have been reported.

Among them, a total of 32 cases of infection were reported in the “8.03” Hechuan epidemic, involving Hechuan District, Shapingba District, Jiulongpo District, and Nan’an District; on the 7th, Jiulongpo District found 1 case of infection among returnees from key areas outside the city. On the 9th, 2 cases of infected persons were found in Yubei District and Fengdu County among the returnees from key areas outside the city, which were a new independent epidemic. At present, all the infected persons are under centralized isolation treatment and isolation medical observation in designated hospitals, and their condition is stable.

As of 15:00 on August 9, Chongqing has investigated a total of 1,575 people in Chongqing and 2,046 people in Chongqing, all of which have implemented control measures and carried out nucleic acid testing as required, except for the announced confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections. In addition, the results have been negative, and the rest of the samples are being tested.

In order to prevent hidden transmission and eliminate hidden risks, nucleic acid tests were carried out for all staff in Shapingba District, Jiulongpo District, Nan’an District and Chongqing High-tech Zone on August 7, and a total of 2.9153 million people were tested, and the results were all negative; Hechuan District on August 6 The three rounds of nucleic acid tests carried out from March to 8th were all negative, and there were no new social cases in the “8.03” Hechuan epidemic for two consecutive days.

Luo Fei, chief physician of the Chongqing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that as of now, there are 32 infected people in the Hechuan District epidemic transmission chain. , whose gene sequences are highly homologous, all of which are VOC/Omicron variant strains (BA.5.1.3 evolutionary branch). The first case in the transmission chain departed from another province on July 30 and returned to Chongqing on July 31. Between July 31 and August 2, 15 relatives in the family were exposed to the infection by living together, having meals, and entertainment. The infected relatives were exposed by co-living and working after returning to their place of residence, leading to outbreaks in Nan’an District, Jiulongpo District and Shapingba District.

Luo Fei said that from the perspective of the source of the epidemic, the source of this epidemic is clear. The first case has a history of living in areas outside the city where the local clustered epidemic occurred within 7 days before returning to Chongqing on July 31. Highly homologous; from the perspective of the transmission chain, the transmission chain of this epidemic is clear, and the existing infected persons are all on the transmission chain where the first case is located, and no infected persons outside the chain have been found.

In addition, this outbreak is the first local clustered outbreak in Chongqing caused by the BA.5.1.3 variant. Compared with previous strains, this strain is more contagious and will lead to an increase in asymptomatic infections, resulting in a more occult outbreak, which is not easy to detect early. The incubation period of the virus strain is even shorter. The shortest incubation period in this outbreak in Chongqing is about 1 day, and four generations of cases have appeared in just 5 days. (Finish)

