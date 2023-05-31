3 million solar systems installed in Germany

The installation of the 3 millionth solar system in Germany was announced on Whit Monday. According to the German Solar Industry Association (BSW), the total output of solar systems in the state has exceeded the 70 gigawatt mark.

The solar power harvest from the photovoltaic power plants in Germany is sufficient to cover more than ten percent of the national electricity requirement in an environmentally friendly manner. The new traffic light coalition aims to expand the share of solar power to around 30 percent over the next ten years.

Solar demand for homes doubled

According to Carsten Körnig, the general manager of the BSW, solar energy is particularly popular with private households. In the first quarter of this year, 129 percent more solar systems were put into operation in homes than in the same period last year. Households that live for rent would install more and more plug-in solar devices or balcony power plants.

In order to achieve the desired goal of increased use of solar energy, the expansion of photovoltaics must be further accelerated. According to Körnig, around 30 percent more solar power capacity will have to be installed annually in the next four years than in the previous year. This goal was achieved last year.

In addition to the three million solar power systems, according to the BSW, another 2.6 million solar thermal systems are installed on German roofs, with which mostly private households cover part of their hot water or room heating requirements. The association estimates that more than five million private households in Germany already use solar energy from their own roofs to generate electricity and/or heat.