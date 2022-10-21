Home News 3 new confirmed cases and 4 asymptomatic infections in Ningbo were found at centralized isolation points from 0-15:00 today.
3 new confirmed cases and 4 asymptomatic infections in Ningbo were found at centralized isolation points from 0-15:00 today.

3 new confirmed cases and 4 asymptomatic infections in Ningbo were found at centralized isolation points from 0-15:00 today

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-21 16:03

At 0-15:00 on October 21, Ningbo City added 3 confirmed cases and 4 asymptomatic infections, which were cases 164-170, all of which were found in centralized isolation points and were close contacts of those who had been notified of the positive infection in Beilun. Or the time and space companions have been transferred to the designated hospital in a closed loop for the first time, and the risk of social transmission is small.

The general public is requested to take the initiative to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously abide by laws and regulations, and do not spread, believe or spread rumors. The official release shall prevail for epidemic-related information; those who come (return) to Ningbo with a history of living outside the city must pass the Yongma takes the initiative to report to the community (village) and grass-roots organizations where it is located, and cooperates with the implementation of health management measures; strictly implements the “3-day 2 inspections” for foreign (returning) personnel from the province and city after arriving in Ningbo and the arrival of foreign (returning) personnel from the province. The nucleic acid testing requirements of “3 inspections in 3 days” after Ningbo, especially those coming from (returning to) Ningbo in the province, should carry out an “on-the-ground inspection” as soon as possible after arriving in Ningbo.

Pneumonia of Novel Coronavirus Infection in Ningbo City

Office of the Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control

October 21, 2022

