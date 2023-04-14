Istanbul Police Immigrant SmugglingStruggle with the IL and Border Gates Branch Office teams have started work to detect and catch those who forge the official document. The teams, who were informed that there were fake passports at an address in Şişli, organized an operation to the address.

SURGERYForeign national HMH was also caught. After catching the suspect, the teams detailed their work and watched a workshop where fake documents and identity cards were produced in Fatih district. In the observations made at the place that was followed, it was determined that the people entering and leaving the address paid attention to privacy and tried to give the impression that the address was empty by not opening the door.

Teams who completed their work, in the operation they organized to the address, forged documents and identity generation He caught MA, BA and R.B.AddressUnlicensed guns, 4 printers, 2 laminated coating devices, purple light, press tool, seals from 2 different countries, and passports, visa sheets and identity cards of many different countries were seized during the searches conducted in the same areas. SafetyMA, BA and RB, among the suspects who were transferred to the courthouse after their proceedings in the first, were arrested by the court they were taken out of; HMH was released on condition of judicial control.

