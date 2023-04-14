Home News 3 people arrested in fake document operation in Istanbul – Current News
News

3 people arrested in fake document operation in Istanbul – Current News

by admin
3 people arrested in fake document operation in Istanbul – Current News

Istanbul Police Immigrant SmugglingStruggle with the IL and Border Gates Branch Office teams have started work to detect and catch those who forge the official document. The teams, who were informed that there were fake passports at an address in Şişli, organized an operation to the address.

SURGERYForeign national HMH was also caught. After catching the suspect, the teams detailed their work and watched a workshop where fake documents and identity cards were produced in Fatih district. In the observations made at the place that was followed, it was determined that the people entering and leaving the address paid attention to privacy and tried to give the impression that the address was empty by not opening the door.

Teams who completed their work, in the operation they organized to the address, forged documents and identity generation He caught MA, BA and R.B.AddressUnlicensed guns, 4 printers, 2 laminated coating devices, purple light, press tool, seals from 2 different countries, and passports, visa sheets and identity cards of many different countries were seized during the searches conducted in the same areas. SafetyMA, BA and RB, among the suspects who were transferred to the courthouse after their proceedings in the first, were arrested by the court they were taken out of; HMH was released on condition of judicial control.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Five EU countries against 500 euros: the ECB eliminates super banknotes

You may also like

They denounce that criminals launch “miguelitos” in broad...

What is inherited is not stolen! Son of...

Crypto Boosted by US Inflation, Ethereum Better Than...

The responsibility of governing and the art of...

In Cali, a young Argentine woman who came...

Beijing Express, eliminated Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta

Confirmation of UAE giving 1 billion dollars to...

Maicol Medina completed 100 games with Matecaña

Monitoring in digital transformation projects: an in-depth webinar...

Pensions – who can receive an additional payment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy